Axar Patel castles Glenn Maxwell right after conceding a six in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

Axar Patel got rid of the big fish Glenn Maxwell in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal between India and Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. The left-arm spinner knocked over Maxwell for a single-digit score (7 runs off 5 balls) after being hit for a six off the previous delivery of the same over, completing redemption in a matter of seconds.

The dismissal came in the 38th over of Australia’s innings. Axar bowled a length delivery on the middle and Maxwell went on his back foot to play it towards square leg but missed it altogether. The ball kept straight and crashed onto the stumps. As a result, Australia lost Steve Smith and Maxwell in back-to-back overs.

Watch Glenn Maxwell's dismissal below:

Team India keep taking wickets at regular intervals against Australia in 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal clash

Rohit Sharma and company kept taking wickets at regular intervals to help the Men in Blue dominate Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai.

At the time of writing, the Aussies were 213/6 after 40 overs, with Alex Carey (44 off 40) at the crease. Ben Dwarshuis has joined him in the middle. Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja have been the most successful bowlers for India so far, returning with two wickets each. Steve Smith led by example for Australia, scoring 73 off 96 balls before getting bowled out by Mohammad Shami.

India will be keen to avenge their 2023 ODI World Cup final loss against Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side are coming on the back of three consecutive wins over Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand, respectively, and would be keen to continue their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

Meanwhile, two-time Champions Trophy winners Australia are playing without regular captain Pat Cummins (injured). Josh Hazlewood (injured) and Mitchell Starc (unavailable) are also not featuring in the tournament. They beat England by five wickets in their opening game of the Champions Trophy before their washed-out contests against South Africa and Afghanistan.

Follow the IND vs AUS live score and updates here.

