Axar Patel cleaned up Joe Root in the third ODI between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. The right-handed batter departed for 24 runs off 29 balls as the tourists lost their fourth wicket for 134 in a 357-run chase.

The dismissal came in the 21st over of England’s run chase. The left-arm spinner bowled a delivery outside off and Root tried to sneak it for a single towards the covers. The former England skipper played with an angled bat instead of keeping it straight. The ball hit the inside edge of the bat before crashing into the middle and leg stumps.

Watch the video of the dismissal below:

Trending

This was the third consecutive instance where a left-arm spinner dismissed Joe Root in the three-match ODI series. Ravindra Jadeja, who has been rested for the third ODI, dismissed him in the first two ODIs.

Root’s only positive came in the second ODI, where he scored 69 runs. He previously managed 19 in the series opener. The 34-year-old is vital for England in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. England will begin their campaign against Australia in Lahore on Saturday, February 22.

England lose wickets at regular intervals in the 3rd ODI vs India; Joe Root fails to score big

Jos Buttler’s England have failed to impress with the bat against India in the run chase, losing wickets at regular intervals in the third ODI.

England are searching for a consolation win in the ongoing series, having lost the first two ODIs to the Men in Blue by an identical four-wicket margin in the first two ODIs held in Nagpur and Cuttack. On the other hand, the hosts are eyeing a 3-0 clean sweep ahead of the upcoming ICC event.

At the time of writing, the visitors are at 154/5 after 25 overs, with Liam Livingstone and Harry Brook at the crease. Arshdeep Singh has been the pick of the bowlers, removing both openers Ben Duckett and Phil Salt.

Follow the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news