Axar Patel gets Kane Williamson stumped for 81 off the last ball of his spell in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Axar Patel took the prized wicket of Kane Williamson in the 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, March 2. Williamson departed for 81 runs off 120 balls, leaving the Kiwis reeling at 169/7 in a 250-run chase.

The dismissal came in the 41st over of New Zealand’s innings. Axar bowled a tossed-up delivery that landed on the length. Williamson missed the arm ball as he charged down the wicket to play a big shot in the V.

Wicketkeeper KL Rahul collected the ball and completed formalities with Williamson way out of his crease. The batter didn’t bother looking back as Axar finally struck off his last ball in the contest.

Watch the video below:

With the 81-run knock, Kane Williamson returned to form ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals. The former Kiwi skipper, though, played at a strike rate of just 67.5.

India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in the 2025 Champions Trophy match

Rohit Sharma-led India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in the 2025 Champions Trophy last Group A match.

Asked to bat first, the Men in Blue posted 249/9 in 50 overs. Shreyas Iyer was the leading run-scorer, scoring 79 runs off 98 balls. Axar Patel also contributed 42 off 61 deliveries. The duo shared a 98-run partnership to recover India from 30/3.

Hardik Pandya provided the late surge, with a run-a-ball 45, comprising two sixes and four boundaries. Matt Henry was the leading wicket-taker for the BlackCaps, returning with a fifer.

In response, the Kiwis were bundled out for 205 in 45.3 overs. Varun Chakaravarthy starred with the ball, finishing with 5/42 in his 10 overs. Kuldeep Yaadv also bagged two wickets in his 9.3 overs. Besides Williamson, none of the Kiwi batters got going throughout the run chase.

Group A table toppers India will next play Steve Smith-led Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai on March 4. Meanwhile, New Zealand will face South Africa in the second semifinal in Lahore on March 5. The final of the tournament is scheduled to be played on March 9.

Click here to check out the full IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy scorecard.

