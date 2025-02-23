Axar Patel runs out Imam-ul-Haq with a brilliant direct hit in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy showdown [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel put his athleticism on display in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. The left-armer produced an excellent direct hit to catch Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq short of his ground at the non-striker’s end.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 10th over of Pakistan’s innings. Imam tried to steal a single off Kuldeep Yadav towards mid-on. He took off despite there being no single on offer. The left-hander was caught short of his crease as Axar produced a direct hit. With the dismissal, Imam failed to make an impact in his first game after replacing Fakhar Zaman, who had been ruled out due to an injury.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Axar Patel will now be keen to contribute with the ball and bat against the arch-rivals Pakistan. The left-arm spinner bagged two wickets against Bangladesh. He is also a handy batter in the middle order. The southpaw was recently promoted to No. 5 ahead of KL Rahul in the batting order during the recently concluded ODI series against England.

Pakistan openers back in hut in Champions Trophy 2025 clash vs India

A promising bowling display from Hardik Pandya and gun fielding from Axar Patel helped India dominate Pakistan in the first powerplay. Besides Imam-ul-Haq, Babar was caught behind by wicketkeeper KL Rahul off Pandya in the ninth over.

Ad

At the time of writing, the Men in Green were 59/2 after 13 overs, with Saud Shakeel and skipper Mohammad Rizwan at the crease.

The Men in Green are playing a do-or-die game against India after losing to New Zealand by 60 runs in their opening game in Karachi.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma-led India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai. They will be keen to avenge their 180-run loss to the defending champions Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. They are yet to lose against the Men in Green in ODIs since that match.

Ad

The Men in Blue are aiming to win back-to-back ICC events after their 2014 T20 World Cup triumph.

Follow the IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback