Former legendary off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels the debate about KL Rahul's place in the Indian Test playing XI has been stretched a bit too far. The opener has been incredibly inconsistent of late and many fans believe Shubman Gill should replace him in the third Test against Australia in Indore.

The debate escalated when former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad unleashed a Twitter thread explaining how Rahul is getting favored ahead of other deserving batters. Another former cricketer and cricket expert, Aakash Chopra, has now joined the debate and indirectly took a dig at Prasad for targeting Rahul.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh weighed in on the duo's comments. He claimed that the banter between Prasad and Chopra over Rahul has become another topic of entertainment for those who aren't concerned about the betterment of Indian cricket.

The former off-spinner said:

"The debate about whether KL Rahul should play or should be dropped has caught fire on social media and many of our senior (former) cricketers have joined the debate.

"Except for those who really follow the game passionately, baaki sab to sirf maje le rahe hain (others are just enjoying the heated banter)."

Harbhajan Singh's request to Indian fans about KL Rahul

Harbhajan Singh feels that KL Rahul needs some space where he can reflect on the things that are going wrong for him. He feels Rahul's mind will only get more cluttered if fans and cricket experts continue to slam him for his poor form.

On this, Harbhajan stated:

"I request you all to understand that regardless of how KL Rahul is playing, he is still an Indian player, our player, and we need to respect that. I think he needs some time to reflect on certain aspects of his game. I can only understand how he must be feeling amidst all this."

It will be interesting to see if India will back Rahul in the third Test against Australia in Indore, as he has been stripped of the vice-captaincy.

