"Baap of all Celebrations"- Twitterati reminisces India's iconic Natwest series 2002 final victory on its 21st anniversary 

Today marks the 21st anniversary of Team India's iconic Natwest ODI series victory against England. The Sourav Ganguly-led side won the final match of the series on July 13, 2002, after overcoming a batting collapse while chasing 326 at the Lord's.

The match is also vividly remembered by Indian cricket fans because of Ganguly's aggressive celebrations following the victory. As soon as Mohammed Kaif and Zaheer Khan finished the formalities on the ground, Sourav Ganguly removed his jersey and started twirling passionately it on the Lord's balcony to commemorate the remarkable triumph. Ganguly's celebration was in reply to Andrew Flintoff, who did a similar thing earlier that year after England won the ODI series in Mumbai.

Former Indian cricketers like Mohammed Kaif and Yuvraj Singh reminisced about the renowned match on its 21st anniversary along with the fans and expressed their reactions to it through Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif

#NatwestFinal #throwback twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Went home to Allahabad and caught Natwest rerun with parents. Maa's words: "Final live to nahi dekh paye, but Allah ka karam ki hazaar baar ye match dekha TV pe". Papa is so happy to see Dada at Lord's balcony. Went home to Allahabad and caught Natwest rerun with parents. Maa's words: "Final live to nahi dekh paye, but Allah ka karam ki hazaar baar ye match dekha TV pe". Papa is so happy to see Dada at Lord's balcony.#NatwestFinal #throwback twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/IhbLDeqJ2V

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12



This encounter should have been called NaTEST instead of Natwest coz it “tested” us at so many levels! 🤪



The victory won’t have been possible without the efforts of all teammates,… #Throwback to this memorable day when we ensured our tricolour flies high with prideThis encounter should have been called NaTEST instead of Natwest coz it “tested” us at so many levels! 🤪The victory won’t have been possible without the efforts of all teammates,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #Throwback to this memorable day when we ensured our tricolour flies high with pride 🇮🇳 This encounter should have been called NaTEST instead of Natwest coz it “tested” us at so many levels! 🤪😅 The victory won’t have been possible without the efforts of all teammates,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/b7rrc1DlPQ

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals #OnThisDay For every Flintoff action, there will be an equal and opposite Dada reaction. For every Flintoff action, there will be an equal and opposite Dada reaction. 🔥🇮🇳 #OnThisDay https://t.co/EZeKf2Uoyn

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Sourav Ganguly's famous celebration on this day 21 years ago.



India sealed the NatWest Series with some brilliance from Kaif, Yuvraj, Ganguly and Sehwag in a 326 run chase. A crazy day! Sourav Ganguly's famous celebration on this day 21 years ago.India sealed the NatWest Series with some brilliance from Kaif, Yuvraj, Ganguly and Sehwag in a 326 run chase. A crazy day! https://t.co/GZbm942XCx

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Flintoff celebrated the win vs India by removing the shirt on February 3rd, 2002.



Ganguly gave it back by doing the same on Lord's balcony on July 13th, 2002 after Natwest final.



Captain, leader, legend, Dada. Flintoff celebrated the win vs India by removing the shirt on February 3rd, 2002.Ganguly gave it back by doing the same on Lord's balcony on July 13th, 2002 after Natwest final.Captain, leader, legend, Dada. https://t.co/EMBS32Szul

North Stand Gang - Wankhede @NorthStandGang



Today could be 21 years to the madness of Natwest 2002, but those glorious moments will be etched in our hearts for decades to follow.



Yuvi & Kaif showing us the power of youth.

Some matches never ever get old, this will surely remain as one of them.Today could be 21 years to the madness of Natwest 2002, but those glorious moments will be etched in our hearts for decades to follow.Yuvi & Kaif showing us the power of youth. Some matches never ever get old, this will surely remain as one of them.Today could be 21 years to the madness of Natwest 2002, but those glorious moments will be etched in our hearts for decades to follow.Yuvi & Kaif showing us the power of youth. ❤️https://t.co/0xVCt42gr0

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



India Won Natwest Series



Yuvraj Singh/Mohammad Kaif put on 121 runs for the sixth wicket partnership, India Successfully Chased 326 Target in final over!



This is the ONLY ODI match, When 300+ Score Successfully Chased at Lord's #OnThisDay In 2002India Won Natwest SeriesYuvraj Singh/Mohammad Kaif put on 121 runs for the sixth wicket partnership, India Successfully Chased 326 Target in final over!This is the ONLY ODI match, When 300+ Score Successfully Chased at Lord's #OnThisDay In 2002India Won Natwest Series 💙Yuvraj Singh/Mohammad Kaif put on 121 runs for the sixth wicket partnership, India Successfully Chased 326 Target in final over!This is the ONLY ODI match, When 300+ Score Successfully Chased at Lord's 💥 https://t.co/Vx2iKV3YGb

Joy Bhattacharjya @joybhattacharj India played its first ODI, against England, on 13 July 1974 & lost by 6 wickets. Exactly 28 years later, Yuvraj & Kaif scripted an incredible victory against England in the Natwest final at Lords in 2002.

Yuvi played that vital knock with a broken bone in his little finger! India played its first ODI, against England, on 13 July 1974 & lost by 6 wickets. Exactly 28 years later, Yuvraj & Kaif scripted an incredible victory against England in the Natwest final at Lords in 2002. Yuvi played that vital knock with a broken bone in his little finger! https://t.co/x9BrMizYbL

Amit Paranjape @aparanjape



The Yuvraj and Kaif show... and the Dada celebrations! :)



https://t.co/3zZj1sC8pv (via Remember the NatWest Trophy Final at Lord's... 21 years ago this day?The Yuvraj and Kaif show... and the Dada celebrations! :)https://t.co/3zZj1sC8pv (via @HomeOfCricket Remember the NatWest Trophy Final at Lord's... 21 years ago this day?The Yuvraj and Kaif show... and the Dada celebrations! :)https://t.co/3zZj1sC8pv (via @HomeOfCricket)

Biswarup Ghatak @BishOnTheRockz 21 years of the famous Natwest final win.



While Yuvraj and Kaif were the chief architects of the chase against all adversities and the dark past of bottling the finals, one shouldn't forget the start given by Sourav that set the solid foundation. It was brilliant till it lasted 21 years of the famous Natwest final win. While Yuvraj and Kaif were the chief architects of the chase against all adversities and the dark past of bottling the finals, one shouldn't forget the start given by Sourav that set the solid foundation. It was brilliant till it lasted https://t.co/Sf51UzSW9k

Abhimanyu @abhimanyusrt

#Cricket Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif Natwest Trophy 2002 Final are the greatest knocks by an Indian in 300+ chase in ODI ever. Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif Natwest Trophy 2002 Final are the greatest knocks by an Indian in 300+ chase in ODI ever.#Cricket

Vibhor @dhotedhulwate



Ganguly did this in the Lord’s balcony after India chased down 325 in the Natwest Trophy finals in the most dramatic style.



India were 5 down for 146, and Kaif and Yuvi strung together a partnership after that to win India the game.



#CricketTwitter On this day, 21 years ago.Ganguly did this in the Lord’s balcony after India chased down 325 in the Natwest Trophy finals in the most dramatic style.India were 5 down for 146, and Kaif and Yuvi strung together a partnership after that to win India the game. On this day, 21 years ago.Ganguly did this in the Lord’s balcony after India chased down 325 in the Natwest Trophy finals in the most dramatic style.India were 5 down for 146, and Kaif and Yuvi strung together a partnership after that to win India the game.#CricketTwitter https://t.co/nZcmdyxESD

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh On this day in 2002 - India won NatWest series in England. India chased down 326 runs total in final match & In Final over vs England at Lord's.



One of the Greatest wins in Indian cricket history - The Iconic win by Team India, The Iconic celebrations by Sourav Ganguly. On this day in 2002 - India won NatWest series in England. India chased down 326 runs total in final match & In Final over vs England at Lord's.One of the Greatest wins in Indian cricket history - The Iconic win by Team India, The Iconic celebrations by Sourav Ganguly. https://t.co/kDlH8puqPp

Suresh Kandula @SureshKandulaa @BCCI @YUVSTRONG12 @MohammadKaif @SGanguly99 All time favourite match! India turned into an aggressive mode from this series. Till that time there was no hope after the top 5 collapse. This match has given the new age of cricket to fight till the last ball of the match. @BCCI @YUVSTRONG12 @MohammadKaif @SGanguly99 All time favourite match! India turned into an aggressive mode from this series. Till that time there was no hope after the top 5 collapse. This match has given the new age of cricket to fight till the last ball of the match.

mukesh singh @spnusinghh @BCCI @YUVSTRONG12 @MohammadKaif . Andrew Flintoff started sledging with Indians and )

And both Yuvraj Singh and Mohd Kaif played their best innings @SGanguly99 On this day,our champs gave us the Netwest series final. Andrew Flintoff started sledging with Indians and @SGanguly99 finished it in a style after winning this finale.(The show of putting the shirt offAnd both Yuvraj Singh and Mohd Kaif played their best innings @BCCI @YUVSTRONG12 @MohammadKaif @SGanguly99 On this day,our champs gave us the Netwest series final✌️. Andrew Flintoff started sledging with Indians and @SGanguly99 finished it in a style after winning this finale.(The show of putting the shirt off❤️)And both Yuvraj Singh and Mohd Kaif played their best innings 🔥

Mohammed Kaif and Yuvraj Singh starred for India in the chase during the Natwest 2002 final vs England

England skipper Nasser Hussain won the toss and opted to bat first in decent batting conditions. The home team scored a daunting 325/5 in 50 overs, courtesy of centuries from Marcus Trescothick (109) and Nasser Hussain (115).

All-rounder Andrew Flintoff (32) chipped in with a cameo in the death overs to provide the finishing touches. Zaheer Khan picked up three wickets for India, while Anil Kumble and Ashish Nehra scalped one wicket each.

The Men in Blue got off to a good start in the steep chase. Openers Virender Sehwag (45 in 49 balls) and Ganguly (60 in 43 balls) strung together a 106-run partnership in just 14.3 overs to lay down a solid platform for the middle order. However, both of them departed in successive overs without converting their starts into a big one.

Middle-order batters Dinesh Mongia (9), Sachin Tendulkar (14), and Rahul Dravid (5) could not contribute much as India collapsed to 146/5 in 24 overs, wasting their promising start.

Youngsters Mohammad Kaif (87* in 75 balls) and Yuvraj Singh (69 in 63 balls) stitched a valiant 120-run partnership for the sixth wicket at this juncture and kept their side's hopes afloat. Yuvraj departed in the 42nd over without finishing the job at hand, leaving the visitors at 267/6.

Kaif played sensibly in the company of lower-order batters. He eventually took his side home to 326/8 with three balls left in the innings to complete one of the most memorable ODI chases in history.

