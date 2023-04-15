Babar Azam becomes the third player to feature in 100 T20Is for Pakistan

Babar Azam became the third Pakistani player to play 100 T20I matches on Friday after he led the side against New Zealand in the five-match T20 series opener.

Shoaib Malik (123 matches) and Mohammad Hafeez (119 matches) are the only two players to represent Pakistan more times in T20Is than Azam.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi also gave a special jersey to Babar Azam to commemorate the milestone.

The Pakistan captain failed to make the milestone match memorable with the bat, as he could only score nine runs in the first innings. Despite him not contributing much, Pakistan managed to reach a decent total of 182 before getting all-out in 19.5 overs. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub scored 47 each and starred in the batting department.

Pakistan's bowlers then skittled out New Zealand cheaply for 92 in 15.3 overs as the hosts won the match comfortably by 88 runs. Haris Rauf (4/17) was the wreaker-in-chief with the ball and won the Player of the Match award for his exploits.

"I had never dreamt of this"- Babar Azam on playing 100 T20I matches for Pakistan

Speaking at a post-match presentation after the win against New Zealand, Babar Azam shed light on his journey to becoming a top-tier cricketer and revealed that he never thought he would represent Pakistan in 100 games. He said:

"I had never dreamt of this (playing 100 T20Is for Pakistan). I still remember coming here as a ball boy and later as a net bowler when the Pakistan senior team was practicing. From there to have come here is unbelievable. Praise be to God."

Babar then praised Saim Ayub and the bowlers for their efforts to secure a victory for the team.

"Saim Ayub did extremely well today with the bat, and I wish him luck for the future. The young man is learning everyday and getting better with every opportunity that's coming his way. Our bowlers did really well today. I am very happy with my team's performance."

Pakistan and New Zealand will square off in the second T20I on Saturday, April15.

