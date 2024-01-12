Babar Azam only behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in list of most T20I runs

Pakistan's ace batter Babar Azam has surpassed Martin Guptill for most T20I runs and is third on the list, behind his Indian counterparts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The right-handed batter got to the landmark during his half-century against New Zealand in the first T20I at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. Having gone past Guptill's tally of 3531 runs in 122 games, the Lahore-born cricketer has 3542 runs in 105 games. The former Pakistan captain averages well above 40 with three centuries and has a best of 122.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli heads the list with 4008 runs in 115 appearances, followed by Rohit Sharma, who has 3863 runs in a record 148 T20I games.

Babar finished with 57 off 35, showing a glimpse of a return to form after not managing a half-century during the preceding three-Test series against Australia Down Under.

Babar Azam's knock in vain as Pakistan go down by 46 runs in opening T20I

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 46 runs. (Credits: Twitter)

The right-handed batter couldn't script a win for the tourists, as the target of 226 proved to be a bridge too far. Shaheen Shah Afridi won the toss and put New Zealand into bat, striking off his second ball. However, the left-arm pacer also leaked 24 runs off his one over, setting the momentum for the hosts.

Despite Pakistan picking up regular wickets, New Zealand kept coming hard as Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson added 78 off 40. Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman also played vital cameos to lift New Zealand to a formidable total.

Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan started well but couldn't sustain the momentum. Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed and Azam Khan also began promisingly but couldn't make big scores.

Babar, who brought up his half-century off 33 deliveries, holed out to cover in the 17th over, with Pakistan needing more than 50 to win. Having lost by 46 runs, Pakistan will look to come back strongly in the second T20I on Sunday.

