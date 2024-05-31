"Babar Azam is enough to destroy himself"- Top 10 funny memes after England's dominating victory vs Pakistan in 4th T20I

England beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the fourth T20I on Thursday, May 30, at the Kennington Oval in London. Courtesy of the win, the hosts England won the four-match series by a 2-0 margin. The first and third matches got washed out due to persistent showers.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first in the final game. Pakistan could only manage to score 157 runs before getting all out in 19.5 overs. Babar Azam (36), Usman Khan (38), and Mohammad Rizwan (23) got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, and Liam Livingstone scalped two wickets apiece for England.

In reply, Philip Salt (45) and Jos Buttler (39) gave a blazing start to the home team with an 82-run opening partnership in just 6.2 overs to set up the platform for an easy chase. Haris Rauf tried to bring his side back into the contest by dismissing both openers and Will Jacks (20). However, Jonny Bairstow (28*) and Harry Brook (17*) played useful cameos to take England over the line in 15.3 overs.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the fourth T20I between Pakistan and England on Thursday. They expressed their reactions to the contest through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"They didn't give us any easy balls" - Pakistan captain Babar Azam after losing fourth T20I vs England

Speaking at the post-match presentation, visiting team skipper Babar Azam reflected on the loss and said:

"Yes we did very well in the first six overs but after that when I got out the momentum shifted. The middle order have to step up. It beocomes very difficult because you need to bowl two three good overs in the middle phase. England bowling was very good, they didn't give us any easy balls."

On the road ahead for his team, Babar continued:

"We have to settle certain things in the World Cup. Yes we had a couple of changes. Lot of positive things, I think the powerplay was good. We have played good cricket in patches but overall it wasn't that great."

What do you think should be Pakistan's playing XI for their opening match in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup? Let us know your views in the comments section.

