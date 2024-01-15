"Babar Azam should get a percentage of all the players' earnings because everything comes down to him" - Salman Butt 

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels star batter Babar Azam has come under unfair criticism despite scoring back-to-back half-centuries in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

He pointed out how Babar was slammed by many for not finishing the game for the Men in Green in the second T20I. He scored 66 off 43 balls but Pakistan suffered a 21-run loss, failing to chase down the 195-run target.

Butt sarcastically stated that Babar should get a portion of his teammates' salaries, given that he is the one who gets all the blame for the team's losses.

"The supporting actors should also chip in with contributions. Yes, you can say that Babar Azam cannot win matches single-handedly. However, people blame him even when he scores and takes the match deep. In that case, Babar should get a percentage of all the players' earnings because everything comes down to him. Why is Babar blamed for Pakistan's losses?" Butt said in his latest YouTube video.

It is worth mentioning that this is Babar's first T20I series since stepping down as the captain across formats. Moreover, he was demoted to the No. 3 spot in the batting order. Babar has still done a commendable job, mustering 123 across two outings.

"You need sense along with pace" - Salman Butt on Pakistan's bowling attack

Salman Butt further highlighted how Pakistan's bowling unit has performed underwhelmingly in the team's recent T20I matches.

He suggested that the fast bowlers should not be obsessed with pace, as speed alone was not going to fetch them positive results.

"Pakistan's strength is their bowling. However, they have been leaking close to 200 runs consistently. We just talk about pace, but just pace is not enough; you need sense along with pace," Butt stated.

Pakistan conceded 224 and 194 runs in the first and second T20Is, respectively. New Zealand won both clashes and took a near unassailable 2-0 lead.

The third contest will take place in Dunedin on Wednesday, January 17.

