Babar Azam gets out to a net bowler ahead of NZ vs PAK 2025 3rd T20I [Watch]

Pakistan stalwart Babar Azam was dismissed by a net bowler during a practice session ahead of the away ODI series against New Zealand. The Men in Green's T20I side is currently in New Zealand, participating in a five-match series, with an inexperienced squad under the leadership of Salman Agha.

Ad

Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were dropped from the T20I side for the tour but were retained for the ODIs. The three-match ODI series will commence on March 29 in Napier. Babar, Rizwan, and a few other players selected only for the 50-over games will travel to New Zealand in the coming week.

During a training session ahead of the series, Babar Azam was spotted getting out to an off-spin delivery from a net bowler. A fan shared a video of the dismissal on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Trending

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It’s not like they are the only ones who haven’t scored" - Saeed Ajmal on selectors dropping Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan from Pakistan's T20 squad

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has criticized the selectors for dropping Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan for the T20I series against New Zealand. He opined that the decision-makers made the senior duo scapegoats and backed them to make a comeback. Ajmal told Sportstar:

Ad

"Look, the way you’ve removed them is wrong. It’s not like they are the only ones who haven’t scored, while others have. Ideally, the selectors should sit down with Babar, and discuss about rest so that he can come back stronger. Mark my words, they will again get them back into the T20I team. If you want to send a clear message to Babar and Rizwan stating that they won’t be considered going forward, that’s one thing."

Ad

He continued:

"But you have dropped them from T20Is, but they are still part of ODIs. So, what do you do if they score runs in ODIs against New Zealand? You bring them back again to the T20I squad? Babar and Rizwan are great players. Their stats are as good as anyone, but the only difference is - they don’t bat aggressively, but they still score runs. Come on, what aggression are we talking about? If they are your proven match winners, you don’t need aggression."

Ad

Do you agree with Saeed Ajmal's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️