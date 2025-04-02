Babar Azam gets out tamely for 1 off 3 balls in NZ vs PAK 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam was dismissed cheaply in the second game of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The match is being played on Wednesday, April 2, at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

The Pakistan No. 3 was sent back on the first ball of the fourth over. Jacob Duffy delivered a back-of-a-length ball that straightened slightly off the pitch. Babar, who was squared up, hopped back to poke at the ball, only to get a thick outside edge that flew straight into the hands of the second slip. Babar was out for just one run off three balls.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

Chasing a target of 293, Pakistan got off to a disastrous start, losing their top three—Abdullah Shafique (1), Imam-ul-Haq (3), and Babar Azam (1)—for just nine runs. Soon after, captain Mohammad Rizwan (5) and Salman Agha (9) were also dismissed, leaving Pakistan reeling at 32/5.

Faheem Ashraf, however, has been the only player to show some resistance with the bat. At the time of writing, Pakistan were struggling at 114/7 after 28 overs, with Ashraf on 52 and Akif Javed on eight at the crease.

Mitchell Hay's unbeaten 99 helps New Zealand post 292 on the board

Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first in the second ODI. New Zealand's opening pair, Rhys Mariu and Nick Kelly, put on 54 runs off 38 balls before the latter was dismissed for 31 off 23 balls. Mariu made 18 off 25 balls.

Henry Nicholls (22), Daryl Mitchell (18), and captain Michael Bracewell (17) all got starts but were unable to convert them into substantial innings, leaving New Zealand at 132 for five. However, Muhammad Abbas (41) and Mitchell Hay built a solid partnership, adding 77 runs off 80 balls for the sixth wicket.

Hay played aggressively in the final stages, smashing 20 runs off Mohammad Wasim in the last four balls of the innings. He remained unbeaten on 99 off 78 balls, hitting seven fours and as many sixes, as New Zealand finished their 50 overs at 292/8.

