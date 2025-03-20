Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has questioned axing Muhammad Rizwan as T20I captain after barely being given any time in the role, unlike Babar Azam, who got plenty of opportunities. The former spin-bowling all-rounder also opined that constant changes within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are equally hindering their progress.

The Men in Green are currently touring New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs. However, it hasn't got off to an auspicious start as they are already 0-2 down in the five-game T20I series. The tourists' innings lasted only 18.3 overs in the opening T20I and were bowled out for 91. Although they managed 135 in the second T20I, Pakistan still lost by five wickets. With Rizwan performing poorly as captain in the shortest format since getting appointed, the selectors chose Salman Ali Agha to lead the side.

Speaking during a media interaction on Wednesday, Afridi claimed, as quoted by The Hindustan Times:

"The board needs a permanent chairman. Babar Azam was given ample opportunities as captain, but why was Mohammad Rizwan only given six months in the role?"

The Men in Green are also coming off a woeful Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. Rizwan and co. were the defending champions but ended their campaign winless, with defeats to New Zealand and eventual winners India. The fixture against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain.

"You can’t score 200 in every match" - Shahid Afridi on Pakistan's approach

Shahid Afridi. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 48-year-old also opined that team selection has been as much an issue and added:

"It looks like everyone wants to bat like Shahid Afridi, but you can’t score 200 in every match. They sent first-class players with just 10-11 matches of experience. Where spinners were needed, they picked pacers, and where pacers were needed, they picked extra spinners."

The third T20I against the Kiwis looms as a do-or-die match for the Asian Giants and will take place on March 21 in Auckland.

