Babar Azam-led Pakistan lost their third ODI against New Zealand by two wickets in Karachi on Friday (January 13). The defeat means the hosts also lost the ODI series 2-1 after losing the second ODI by 79 runs.

With New Zealand chasing 281, Glenn Phillips stepped up with 63 off 42, including four sixes and as many boundaries, to guide the visitors to victory. He also shared a vital 64-run partnership with Mitchell Santner for the seventh wicket to bail out the visitors from 205-6. Meanwhile, Devon Conway and Kane Williamson also registered half-centuries.

Mohammad Wasim Jr and Agha Salman were pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, with two wickets apiece, while Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir scalped a wicket apiece.

Earlier, Pakistan had won the toss and scored 280-9 in their allotted 50 overs. Opener Fakhar Zaman scored 101 off 122, including a maximum and ten boundaries. Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman contributed 77 and 45, respectively.

Tim Southee shone for the visitors with figures of 3-56, while Lockie Ferguson bagged two wickets. Meanwhile, Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi scalped one wicket apiece.

Pakistan fans were disappointed as their team lost the game and the ODI series against New Zealand. They slammed captain Babar Azam for his leadership.

Take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions:

Zuhair @izuhairulhaq



#PakvsNZ A classic Pakistan cricket shit show. Good to see we haven’t changed. A classic Pakistan cricket shit show. Good to see we haven’t changed. #PakvsNZ

Mangesh Mehenge @Mangesh_mv twitter.com/_FaridKhan/sta… Farid Khan @_FaridKhan Babar Azam becomes the first Pakistan captain to lose an ODI series of three or more matches against New Zealand on home soil. #PAKvNZ Babar Azam becomes the first Pakistan captain to lose an ODI series of three or more matches against New Zealand on home soil. #PAKvNZ In last 6 months Babar Azam lost Asia Cup,Wc,T20 series at Home Test Series Home , ODI series at home .. Really Different gravey #PakvsNZ In last 6 months Babar Azam lost Asia Cup,Wc,T20 series at Home Test Series Home , ODI series at home .. Really Different gravey #PakvsNZ twitter.com/_FaridKhan/sta…

🍂Zeeshan @ZEESHU05

#PakvsNZ Ooo bahi gar mai guss k mara NZ nai Pakistan ko. Ooo bahi gar mai guss k mara NZ nai Pakistan ko.#PakvsNZ

Diamond Vibes PK @DiamondVibesPK

#PakvsNZ Babar Azam Good Batsman But Very Bad Captain Babar Azam Good Batsman But Very Bad Captain 👎#PakvsNZ

“I think we were 10-15 runs short” – Babar Azam after Pakistan lose ODI series against New Zealand

Pakistan captain Babar Azam felt that Pakistan scored 10-15 runs less, which cost them the series decider. He credited New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips for his match-winning knock that took the game away from Pakistan.

In the post-match show, Babar said:

“We started well, and it went according to plan. Agha took back-to-back wickets, and that kept us in the game, but Phillips took the game away for us. I think we were 10-15 runs short. The way Rizwan was batting was good, but we had quite some soft dismissals in the middle.”

He added:

“Spinners bowled well and kept the batters in check, and we executed our plans too, but Phillips took the game away from us. When your teammates perform, especially the way Zaman and Rizwan did, was really good.”

Babar Azam and Co. will next be in action in a five-game T20I series against New Zealand in April.

