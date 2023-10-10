"Babar Azam is nowhere near" - Danish Kaneria on Pakistan skipper's comparison with Virat Kohli

Danish Kaneria reckoned that it wouldn't be fair to draw comparisons between Babar Azam and India's prolific batter Virat Kohli, suggesting that the latter is miles ahead of the Pakistan captain.

Kaneria pointed out how Kohli delivered a defiant knock under pressure during India's opening match of the 2023 World Cup against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.

Chasing a 200-run target, India were off to a miserable start. The Men in Blue were 2/3 at one stage, losing Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer. Kohli, once again, justified his "Chase Master" moniker, scoring 85 runs.

He stitched together a fourth-wicket partnership of 165 runs with KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten on 97. The hosts ultimately secured a six-wicket win, chasing down the total in 41.2 overs.

Heaping praise on Kohli, Danish Kaneria said (1:50) in his latest YouTube video:

"Virat Kohli is a maestro. There is no bigger player than him. People compare Babar Azam to Virat Kohli, but Babar Azam is nowhere near him. The way he guided India to a victory against Australia was not easy. Yes, he did get a chance, but dropped catches are part and parcel of the game. Losing and impossible are two words that don't apply to Virat Kohli."

While Virat Kohli starred with the bat in India's first match of the 2023 World Cup, Babar Azam failed to get going during Pakistan's opening clash against the Netherlands. The No. 1 ranked ODI batter scored just five runs off 18 balls during his brief stay at the crease.

"Indian selectors should be appreciated" - Danish Kaneria on Kuldeep Yadav getting the nod over Yuzvendra Chahal

Danish Kaneria further stated that India did the right thing by preferring left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav over senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in their 2023 World Cup squad.

He opined that Kuldeep is a far better bowler than Chahal, based on his recent form. Kaneria predicted that all teams would struggle to get on top of India's spin attack in the showpiece event.

The 42-year-old added (4:08):

"The Indian selectors should be appreciated for going with Kuldeep Yadav over Yuzvendra Chahal. Kuldeep is bowling far better than Chahal at the moment. This Indian spin trio is a very dangerous combination. Every team will find it difficult to negate them because there is variety in that spin attack."

Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets in the game against Australia. He has been the most successful Indian bowler in ODIs this year, bagging 35 scalps from 18 matches.