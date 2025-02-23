Babar Azam reaches significant milestone with a classic cover drive in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam reached a significant milestone in the high-octane clash against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23. The right-handed batter hit a glorious cover drive off Harshit Rana to complete his 1,000 runs in ICC events for Pakistan.

The achievement came in the fourth over of Pakistan’s innings. Rana bowled a pitched-up delivery outside off and Babar lashed onto that with a classical cover drive. There was no movement on offer for Rana, who conceded his second boundary off the over.

Watch the stunning shot below:

Babar Azam has 794 runs in 17 matches in the ODI World Cups, including a hundred and seven half-centuries. The 30-year-old has 197 runs and counting in the Champions Trophy. The Lahore-born batter recently became the joint-fastest to 6,000 ODI runs, equalling Hashim Amla’s record (123 innings) in Pakistan’s 50-over tri-series, comprising South Africa and New Zealand.

Overall, Babar Azam has 14,541 runs in 314 matches in international cricket. He is expected to eclipse former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq’s record (20,580) for most runs for the Men in Green across formats.

Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq provide a steady start for Pakistan against India in the Champions Trophy clash

Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq provided a steady start for Pakistan against India in the Champions Trophy fixture. Imam, in particular, has replaced the injured Fakhar Zaman. The latter has been ruled out of the tournament after he sustained an injury in their first Champions Trophy game against New Zealand.

At the time of writing, the Men in Green were 52/2 after 9.4 overs. This is a must-win game for Pakistan following their 60-run loss to New Zealand in Karachi in the tournament opener.

Pakistan are the defending champions of the 2025 Champions Trophy. They beat the Men in Blue by 180 runs in the 2017 final, which was held at the Oval in London.

On the other hand, India handed a six-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in their opening match at the same venue.

Pakistan are the original host of the 50-over ICC event. Due to geopolitical tensions between the two neighboring countries, the tournament is being played in a hybrid model.

Follow the IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

