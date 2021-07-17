Babar Azam's future as ODI captain is uncertain, might step down: Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has claimed that the team's talismanic skipper Babar Azam could relinquish captaincy duties in the future.

The star batsman has been Pakistan's best player in recent times by some distance. Rashid Latif was recently asked if there is too much pressure on Babar Azam considering the fact that he is not only the main batsman but also leads the team in all formats.

Speaking on the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel, the former Pakistan wicket keeper replied:

“Babar Azam has the team's support but not the support as far as performances are concerned in this [England ODI] series. They won their previous few series. Here they have given very bad performances but we will still give margin to Babar. This T20 series and the upcoming tour of the West Indies is crucial for Babar’s captaincy."

I think if it goes south, Babar might have to relinquish the captaincy after the West Indies series in order to preserve his own performances. I think he might be asked to step down or he could take the decision himself if they fail miserably in the series against West Indies,” Latif added.

Too much responsibility can sometimes become very exhausting for players. The last thing Pakistan need right now is Babar Azam losing form due to the additional pressure of the captaincy. He is among the best modern-day batsmen and the Pakistan team relies heavily on him.

Proud of my team! ❤️

And a special shout-out to our fans as well. You make us all believe and push us to do better! Thank you for your support. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aVtK9DdGc8 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 17, 2021

The Pakistan Cricket Team has often been criticized by both experts and viewers in recent times. The fitness standards of the team are poor and the quality of players has not matched expectations.

Rashid Latif believes one of the main reasons Babar Azam was made captain across all three formats was that there were no other quality players.

Hasan Ali should be tried for ODI captaincy after Babar Azam: Rashid Latif

The former Pakistan cricketer went on to say that removing Sarfaraz Khan from the captaincy was not the right call. Azhar Ali was subsequently made captain but was also sacked soon after.

He reckons that the captaincy pressure may take a toll on Babar Azam's batting and that is not something Pakistan can afford.

When asked if Babar should quit the captaincy of all formats, Rashid Latif said:

"T20 and Test cricket are fine but the ODI team may need a change."

He went on to say that Hasan Ali could be a good candidate for the role.

Pakistan have struggled in ODI cricket and were whitewashed by a fairly inexperienced England side. They, however, made a strong comeback in the first T20I by beating England by 31 runs.

Babar Azam led from the front as he scored a brilliant 85 off 49 balls. The second T20I will take place on July 18 and the Pakistan skipper will hope that his team can continue their good form.

