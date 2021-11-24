Babar Azam stays at top, KL Rahul and Mohammad Rizwan move up one spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings

The conclusion of the 2021 T20 World Cup and a couple of bilateral T20I series has brought about massive developments in the ICC Men's T20I rankings.

While Pakistan skipper Babar Azam remains at the top of the charts, his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan, along with Indian opener KL Rahul, gained a slot to move to fourth and fifth respectively in the rankings. Both Rizwan and Rahul had decent outings in T20I series against Bangladesh and New Zealand respectively.

While Dawid Malan and Aiden Markram are still second and third respectively, Kiwi batter Devon Conway has slipped from fourth to seventh position. Conway missed the last four T20Is for New Zealand following his self-inflicted hand injury.

World Cup-winning Australian skipper Aaron Finch has also gained one spot in the rankings, moving from seventh to sixth. Jos Buttler and Rassie van der Dussen, following their impressive run of form in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, have too gained one spot each. While the English opener has moved to eighth position, Van der Dussen is placed ninth.

Swashbuckling Kiwi opener Martin Guptill has gained three spots, moving from 13th to 10th after scoring 152 runs against India in the recently concluded three-match T20I series.

Notably, former Indian T20I skipper Virat Kohli failed to break into the top 10, and is ranked eleventh. KL Rahul is the only Indian in the top 10 of T20I batters.

Wanindu Hasaranga leads T20I bowling charts; no place for Indian bowlers in Top 10

Having picked up the most wickets (16) in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, Wanindu Hasaranga leads the T20I bowling charts, leapfrogging Tabraiz Shamsi in the process.

Australia's ace bowler in the T20 World Cup, Adam Zampa, has moved into third spot. The leg-spinner was the second highest wicket-taker in the event with 13 scalps. Josh Hazelwood is the second Australian bowler on the rankings and is placed sixth, following his impressive campaign at the T20 World Cup.

Kiwi pacer Tim Southee and England's quick Chris Jordan have also gained spots to move to ninth and tenth, respectively.

Mitchell Santner made significant gains in the bowlers' list, soaring 10 spots to No.13 while India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has moved up to No.19 after gaining five spots. Jasprit Bumrah is the highest ranked Indian T20I bowler in fifteenth position.

Men in Blue spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (up 129 spots to No.92) and Axar Patel (up 160 spots to No.112) are also among the top gainers.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava