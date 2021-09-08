Reports: Babar Azam unhappy with Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is amongst those who aren't convinced by the squad selected for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021, according to the reports in Geo News. Apparently, the 26-year-old wasn't involved in the process of picking the squad.

The report suggests that the No. 2 T20I batter in the world has expressed dissatisfaction with a few selections such as those of Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood. Azam is said to have wanted experienced players like Faheem Ashraf and Fakhar Zaman in the squad instead.

Khan and Maqsood were picked in the team after consultations with former cricketer Ramiz Raja, who is a potential candidate to be the next chairperson of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

It appears a message has been sent to Babar Azam, through the squad selection, to focus more on his game rather than being concerned about the composition of the squad.

Meanwhile, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq had resigned from his post after a fallout with the PCB as he was unhappy with the selection of Azam Khan. Misbah reportedly even had an argument with PCB CEO Wasim Khan over the team selection. The former captain, along with bowling coach Waqar Younis, resigned just a day before the squad announcement.

An uphill task for Babar Azam and his men

Pakistan's recent T20I series against the West Indies was affected by rain. Only one out of the four games could yield a result, which Babar Azam's men won by seven runs.

However, earlier in the three-match T20I series against England, Pakistan lost by a 1-2 scoreline. Pakistan will face New Zealand next for a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series. With a lot of criticism over the recent performances, Babar Azam has an uphill task to marshall his troops in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup 2021:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood

