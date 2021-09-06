"Worst selection ever in history by PCB" - Fans express their extreme displeasure over Pakistan's 15-man squad for the World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup on Monday. The BCCI is set to host the tournament in the UAE and Oman during October and November.

Several veteran players, including Shoab Malik, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, and Sarfaraz Ahmed, are missing from the squad.

Babar Azam will continue as skipper for the Pakistan side at the World Cup. 40-year-old all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez also secured a place in the final squad.

Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Squad: Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pakistan cricket fans were highly disappointed with the announced squad and criticized the selectors' decision to ignore players like Malik and Wahab Riaz.

They accused the authorities of being biased towards certain players and pointed out the poor record of those players. Here are some of the best fan reactions from Twitter:

What a cheap slection for t20 world cup. Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Sharjeel Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali. Why they are not selected?? And On what basis Azam khan is selected just because of son of Moin khan? Why Asif Ali is selected? We have not seen any performamce by him. pic.twitter.com/d1mGbBCHKX — Shoaib Malik (@ShoaibM22845000) September 6, 2021

No Amir , No Sharjeel , No Shoaib Malik , No Sarfaraz Ahmed . Is there's anything worst then this 😖😠.#PAKvNZ #T20WorldCup #Cricket pic.twitter.com/rx9YlxGcSK — Cricket Posting (@Cricket_Posting) September 6, 2021

Rauf❌

Amir✓



Hasnain ❌

Wahab✓



AZam khan❌

Malik✓



Our CRICKET lovers has a better selection knowledge the PCB management 😶🙄#amir pic.twitter.com/kDxeu8mP6V — Hasnain Shah (@Hasnain66267346) September 6, 2021

No Sharjeel

No Malik

NO AMIR

No WorldCup🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/89EURU7vdA — Adv.Babur Reyan Khokhar (@Reyan_786) September 6, 2021

#t20worldcup2021

Without Amir, Sharjeel, and Malik Pakistan team squad be like 👇#Babar

Asif Ali

Azam khan pic.twitter.com/6kZmYc4ZXg — h-m-m-a-d (@iamhmmad1) September 6, 2021

Now it's time to sack this tatti selector out of the team. Selected the parchis Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah with 0 performances. Favoritism at it's best. Sharjeel, Sarfaraz, Shoaib Malik and Amir should be a part of the squad but this kachra selector works on favoritism. pic.twitter.com/nLqSB5A3gx — Abdullah Ismail Khan 🇸🇦/🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@ItsAIsmailKhan) September 6, 2021

So we're going to play world cup with All Pakistan tulla association. What's the performance of Asif, Azam, khushdil, Haris Rauf

So once again parchi wins against performance and merit where is Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz, Amir, Fakhar, Sharjeer, Wahab#BabarAzam#T20WorldCup #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/ysnyFyYCk3 — Shair Ahmad (@Shair_ahmadd) September 6, 2021

Pakistan's cricket team selection at its best.. One minute down next minute underground 🙌#T20WorldCup #Malik #amir — Ayaz Chohan (@AyazCho04564511) September 6, 2021

No Sharjeel Khan, no Fakhar Zaman - the batting looks rather one-dimensional and lacking in firepower and aggression #T20WorldCup #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 6, 2021

Asif Ali hospitalized as he suffered shock after knowing he's been included in #T20WorldCup squad......#PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/EzzKndla6p — Junaid Khawar (@jjkhawar) September 6, 2021

Asif Ali and Ghamdill return for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 without any performance.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/gGdMNgXTS0 — F o o w a d 🖤 (@Fawad__Khaan) September 6, 2021

While selecting the squad, we have tried to cover all our bases: Pakistan chief selector Muhammad Wasim

During the press conference, Pakistan chief selector Muhammad Wasim revealed the thought process of the selectors before they finalized the squad for the upcoming World Cup.

He emphasized that they made the decisions after due deliberation about the current requirements of the game and the opponents Pakistan would face in the tournament. In this regard, Muhammad Wasim said:

"While selecting the squad, we have tried to cover all our bases by catering for the modern day brand of T20 cricket that will be required to perform impressively in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

"This includes trusting the abilities, skills and experience of the players to perform in a high-pressure global tournament in conditions that are familiar to us, as well as looking at the teams we will play in Group-2 matches."

It will be interesting to see how Pakistan fares in the tournament as the UAE has been like a home venue for them during the last decade.

