"Babar and many others should learn from King Kohli"- Harbhajan Singh takes a dig at Virat Kohli-Babar Azam comparisons

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took an indirect dig at many who often end up comparing Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with star Indian batter Virat Kohli. Babar is currently the No.1 ranked ODI batter and has had a staggering record in the format.

However, Harbhajan feels the Pakistan captain cannot be compared to Kohli and feels other batters like him need to learn from how the former Indian captain paces his innings in chases.

Here's what Harbhajan Singh had to write in a post on X:

"Kohli is a modren day legend without a question. Scored runs in every situation and conditions and won game for India .. Babar and many others should learn from King Kohli ✌️baat khatam . Koi shak anyone (that's all, any doubts)?"

Babar Azam failed to take Pakistan over the line against Australia

Babar Azam was dismissed for just 18 off 14 balls against Australia in Bengaluru and that proved to be one of the main reasons why they couldn't chase down the target of 368.

The Pakistan captain after the game shed light on the missed opportunities in the field as well as with the bat after openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq had got them off to a great start. On this, he stated:

"We were not up to the mark with the ball. And if you drop the catch of someone like Warner, he won't spare you. Ball came on well under lights. Couldn't get big partnerships in the middle overs. Need to be better in the first 10 overs with the ball, and better in the middle overs with the bat."

Pakistan will now face Afghanistan in what could be a tricky encounter for them in Chennai. The pitch has traditionally suited the spinners and with Afghanistan having already played a game, they could be better prepared for the conditions.