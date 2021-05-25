ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on May 25

Bangladesh has attained the pole position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with a historic win against Sri Lanka. The Tamim Iqbal-led outfit took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series against the islanders to capture first place in the standings.

Bangladesh now has 50 points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The Asian team is the first to touch this landmark in the new competition. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka continue to be in the last position with -2 points in five outings.

Bangladesh has the most points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League right now

Bangladesh recorded their fifth consecutive win at home in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. After blanking West Indies 3-0, Bangladesh has now won two back-to-back matches against Sri Lanka to record a maiden series win over the Islanders.

Tamim Iqbal will expect his men to cement their top rank by winning the final ODI of the series. If Bangladesh manages to win the 3rd ODI, the team will take a 20-point lead over England, Australia and Pakistan in the standings.

Mushfiqur Rahim was the architect of Bangladesh's ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series win against Sri Lanka

After capturing the Player of the Match award in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka, Mushfiqur Rahim continued to dominate the Islanders at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. He scored 125 runs off 127 balls, hitting ten fours to guide Bangladesh to a total of 246 in the first innings.

Mustafizur Rahman scalped three wickets in the second innings to seal the deal for the home team. Sri Lanka's new skipper Kusal Perera could not lead by example once again in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series. Sri Lankan fans will hope for a better performance from their team in the final match of the series.