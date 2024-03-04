BAN vs SL 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I series in India

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I series will start today evening at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. It will be a three-game series between the two arch rivals.

The rivalry between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has been entertaining recently. At the 2023 ODI World Cup, the matchup grabbed headlines when Bangladesh dismissed Angelo Mathews timed out in a controversial fashion.

Mathews is a part of the Sri Lankan squad for this series. Some of the other big names in the two squads include the likes of Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Mahmudullah, Litton Das and Mustafizur Rahman.

Before the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I series commences, here's a look at the schedule and live streaming details for the three games.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2024 schedule (Timings in IST)

All three T20Is of this series will begin at 5:30 p.m IST (6:00 p.m. local time). The dates for the three games are March 4, 6 and 9. Sylhet will host all the games. Here's a look at the schedule:

1st T20I - March 4, 5.30 p.m., Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

2nd T20I - March 6, 5.30 p.m., Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

3rd T20I - March 9, 5.30 p.m., Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

BAN vs SL T20I telecast channel list in India

FanCode will stream the entire three-game series live in India. Fans will have to buy a subscription on the platform to watch the action live. FanCode has introduced different plans for this series.

The price to watch one game is ₹25. The pass for the entire series, which also includes the subsequent ODI and Test series, costs ₹89. Fans already having a monthly or annual subscription on FanCode can watch the series under that plan.

No TV channel in India will show the series live. Here's the complete telecast channel list for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I series 2024:

India: FanCode (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh: GTV and T Sports (TV)

Bangladesh: Rabbitholebd and T Sports App (Live Streaming)

Sri Lanka: Dialog

MENA Countries: Cricbuzz, Starzplay and eLife

South East Asia: Cricbuzz

Malaysia: Astro

North America: Willow TV

Rest of the World: T Sports and Rabbitholebd

