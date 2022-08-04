Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 schedule: Full list of Bangladesh’s matches in Asia Cup, timings in IST and live streaming details

Bangladesh are among the six sides that will feature in the Asia Cup 2022 T20 tournament. The event will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11. The competition was initially supposed to take place in Sri Lanka. However, the venue had to be changed due to the ongoing economic crisis in the island nation.

Apart from Bangladesh, the Asia Cup will also feature India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and a qualifier. The teams have been divided into two groups (A and B). Bangladesh have been placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are in Group A. They will be joined by a qualifier.

After the end of the group games, there will be a Super Four round. In this, all four teams who have qualified will compete against each other. The final of Asia Cup 2022 will be played in Dubai on September 11.

Bangladesh's full schedule for Asia Cup 2022

The following is Bangladesh's schedule for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE:

August 30, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match, Group B: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, (7.30 pm).

September 1, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 5th Match, Group B: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (7.30 pm).

(The top two teams from the group will progress to the Super Four round.)

Bangladesh’s Asia Cup 2022 squad

Bangladesh’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup tournament is yet to be announced. The team suffered a setback recently when they went down to Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series in Harare.

Bangladesh won the second match by seven wickets, but went down by 17 runs and 10 runs in the first and third T20Is, respectively.

Where to watch Bangladesh’s matches in Asia Cup 2022?

All matches of Asia Cup 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports. Live streaming of the games will also be available on Disney+Hotstar. All matches begin at 7.30 pm IST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far