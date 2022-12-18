Bangladesh coach on Shakib Al Hasan’s captaincy: “Looking from the outside, you may think, 'does he really care?'”

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo made an interesting observation on Shakib Al Hasan’s captaincy after the team’s defeat in the first Test against India on Sunday, December 18. Admitting that the all-rounder might look laidback as leader, Domingo asserted that Shakib takes a lot of pride in his performance.

Bangladesh went down to India by 188 runs in the first Test in Chattogram on Sunday. Shakib scored a defiant 84 off 108 in his second innings as the hosts went down fighting. Set to chase an improbable 513, they ended up scoring 324, batting for 113.2 overs.

At a post-match conference following Bangladesh’s defeat, Domingo was asked for his thoughts on Shakib’s leadership. He replied:

"It is a tricky question. It is a good question. He comes across as very laidback, but when he is in the contest, he has pride in performance. Looking from the outside, you may think, 'does he really care?' but I know that he has a lot of pride in performances. He doesn't want to be embarrassed out there. He is competing 100 per cent.

Pointing out to the all-rounder’s excellent numbers, the Bangladesh coach added:

"He's got one of our best records and got 80 in the second innings and he's the captain of the side. So as an all-rounder when you are not bowling well, you are still worth your money with the bat and vice-versa. He's worth his money with the bat.”

Arguably Bangladesh's greatest cricketer till date, Shakib has 13329 international runs and 647 wickets across the three formats of the game.

“I am not a hundred percent sure” - Domingo on Shakib’s chances of bowling in the 2nd Test

The Bangladesh captain played the Chattogram Test despite a shoulder issue and pain in his rib. He bowled 12 overs in the first innings, but did not roll his arm over in the second essay. Asked if the left-arm spinner would be able to bowl in the second Test against India, Domingo replied:

"I am not a hundred percent sure whether he will be available to bowl. He's definitely able to play as a batter, which is an issue for us since we need an all-rounder. So at the moment he will need to be assessed in a day or two but at the moment fit to play as a batter.”

Reflecting on the defeat, Domingo lamented that one bad session damaged their chances in the Test. He commented:

“We know India are a good side but once again one really bad session with the bat has destroyed our chances in this Test match. I know 400 is a good score but it's manageable in Chittagong. There is no way we should be bowled out for 150 in the first innings and that's what lost us the game."

The second Test of the India-Bangladesh series will be played in Dhaka from December 22-26.

