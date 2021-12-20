Bangladesh contingent test negative for COVID-19; tour highly likely to go ahead  

The entire Bangladesh touring party have returned negative results for COVID-19, increasing the chances for the series against New Zealand to be played. The squad were sent back into quarantine after spin bowling coach Rangana Herath tested positive for the virus.

The fate of the tour hinged on the aforementioned test results. The Bangladesh Cricket Board had expressed their doubts over the participation after the New Zealand health ministry imposed yet another quarantine on them. It hampered the visitors' preparation ahead of an important series. Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud told Cricbuzz:

''We have completed the last corona test yesterday and today the result came out... all of us returned negative,. We can come out from here (Managed Isolation and Quarantine centre) tomorrow and start our practice from the morning at the Lincoln University Ground where we will also get the gym facilities. After completing the practice, we will move to our team hotel and do all the normal activities."

Bangladesh conducted an indoor training session on December 16. However, they had to return back to MIQ (Managed Isolation and Quarantine) at the instruction of the New Zealand government. Health officials were not prepared to take a risk after an initial passenger from Herath's plane was tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Herath will not join the Bangladesh team as of yet

The New Zealand government is yet to grant Rangana Herath a clearance. As a result, he will not be part of the team just yet. The former Sri Lanka spinner, however, has assured that he intends to join the team as soon as he is given the clearance. It is subject to a negative test result.

Bangladesh will compete in a two-match Test series as part of the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship. The first Test will take place on New Year's Day at Mount Maunganui, with Christchurch slated to hold the second Test. The visitors are yet to win a Test match in New Zealand

New Zealand had toured Bangladesh for a T20I series prior to the T20 World Cup, where they ended on the losing side by a 4-1 margin. Following their second-place finish at the World Cup, the World Test Champions returned to the Test arena with a tour of India. The Men in Blue won the two-match Test series by a margin of 1-0.

Edited by Diptanil Roy