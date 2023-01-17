Bangladesh Cricket Board set to introduce '6-month review' clause to the central contracts to drive competitive spirit - Reports 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is planning to introduce a new clause into the central contracts that will see players subjected to a performance review every six months. The concept of repeated reviews stems from the fact that the board reportedly wants the players to value the contract.

The Bangla Tigers are going through a transition period at the moment. They have entered a new era in the shortest format following the retirement of Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal. All-rounder Mahmudullah has not been in the scheme of things for a while and has already retired from Test cricket. He could be included in a separate 'ODIs' category.

Bangladesh recently compiled an ODI series win over India but had a poor Test rubber after their 2-1 triumph in the 50-over format. Their attempt to overhaul the coaching staff is also progressing after relieving Russell Domingo of his duties.

The board is reportedly considering a split-coaching regime that England and South Africa have employed, but it is likely that they will stick to the traditional approach for the time being.

Speaking about the introduction of a review clause in the Bangladesh central contract, BCB Cricket Operations chairman Jalal Yunus told Cricbuzz:

"Yes, we will have a review of centrally contracted cricketers after every six months. From now onwards we want the boys to value the central contract and act accordingly."

The BCB president continued:

We have not yet decided whether we will scrap the contract if anyone is found performing below par but more than anything else this initiative is taken to make a competitive atmosphere among the cricketers getting the central contract."

BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin explained that the bi-annual review does not mean that contracts will be reviewed every six months. And nor does it mean that a player cannot be excluded from the list in that time frame if a record of poor performance is found. The BCB chief selector said:

"It (review after every six months) will make sure no one takes his place for granted but that does not imply that the central contract list will be changed after every six months."

He continued:

"Rather this initiative is likely to keep everyone on their toes considering they will be aware that the fingers will be pointed at them if they fail to deliver and come up with a below-par performance for a period of six months"

Bangladeshi players are embroiled in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Their next international fixture comes against the visiting England side following a home-and-away series against Ireland, amidst the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Mohammad Naim, Shadman Islam, and Mahmudul Hasan Joy set to miss out on the Bangladesh central contract - Sources

BCB plans on releasing a list of players who have been handed a central contract for 2023. The list is expected to be announced publicly following the impending board meeting where the provision of the "six-month review" clause will be discussed and included.

The list of players is rumored to be cut down from 21 players to 18 or 19 candidates. The probable list reportedly does not include the likes of Mohammad Naim, Shadman Islam, and Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Zakir Hasan and Hasan Mahmud, who excelled in the Test series between Bangladesh and India, are set to be rewarded with a contract.

