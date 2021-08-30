Mushfiqur Rahim and Nurul Hasan will share wicketkeeping duties against New Zealand: Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo 

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo has said that Mushfiqur Rahim won't have to shoulder wicketkeeping responsibilities alone during the team's upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. He stated that Nurul Hasan will stand behind the stumps for Rahim in a few games.

It's worth noting that Bangladesh, until very recently, backed Rahim as their best wicketkeeper in white-ball cricket.

"Nurul Hasan will keep wicket in the first two games. The plan is to split wicketkeeping duties in this particular series, to make it two games each and make a decision in the fifth game. I think it is important to have those options covered," Domingo told ESPNcricinfo.

Snaps from Bangladesh team's practice session yesterday (August 29) ahead of the T20I series against @BLACKCAPS🏏#BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/3KijdU3dpi — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) August 29, 2021

While talking about Rahim's batting position in the team, the 47-year-old said:

"I see Mushfiq probably starting at No. 4. He is successful there. He can hold the innings together for us. He can also rotate the strike in the middle overs. He can finish well for us and it is good to have him back in the squad."

He has played some important cameos for the team: Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo on Mahedi Hasan

Mahedi Hasan bowls during a T20I match between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahedi Hasan has emerged as a very effective T20 player for his side in recent times. Coach Russell Domingo seems to have taken note of it. Domingo, while praising him for his aggressive batting style, said that Hasan may, occasionally, play in the top-order for Bangladesh.

Mahedi Hasan talks today (August 29) after the practice session.#BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/yhC8iQATws — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) August 29, 2021

In fact, during the recently concluded series between Bangladesh and Australia, Hasan opened the batting for his side once.

"He [Mahedi Hasan] has played some important little cameos for us in certain stages. We will use him up the order when we feel we need a little bit of aggression or explosiveness to get ahead of the run rate. But it is not going to be a regular occurrence," said Domingo.

