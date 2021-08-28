Australia's strict quarantine rules could force England players to pull out of the Ashes - Reports

If the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) fail to find a solution to travel and quarantine issues in Australia with the country's government, some England players may decide against traveling down under for the all-important Ashes series.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that members of the England squad met this week in Headingley to discuss Australia's quarantine rules. The players were reportedly frustrated over CA's lack of progress with the Australian government regarding the relaxation of quarantine rules. Up to 10 England players are reportedly considering not participating in the Ashes.

To make things worse, according to the aforementioned report, Cricket Australia (CA) doesn't have much of an influence over the Australian government.

England's tour of Pakistan in jeopardy due to the political uncertainty in Afghanistan

Political tensions in Afghanistan raise doubts over England's tour of Pakistan

As if the ambiguity surrounding England's tour of Australia wasn't enough, the team's tour of Pakistan also finds itself in a spot of bother.

With increased tensions in Afghanistan, more so after the terrorist attack on Kabul airport earlier this week, England's trip to Pakistan, scheduled for October later this year, could be affected.

Reg Dickason, the ECB's security officer, is currently in Pakistan visiting various facilities and compiling important information regarding the security arrangements in the country. Dickason's security report will play a big role in deciding the fate of the tour.

England are slated to face Pakistan in two T20 internationals on October 13 and 14, respectively. England's women will also travel to Pakistan around the same time to face Pakistan in two T20 internationals and three ODIs between October 13 and 21. The matches were earlier scheduled to be played in Karachi, but have now been shifted to Rawalpindi.

