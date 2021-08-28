"I won't be too surprised if India are all out" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for Day 4 of the Headingley Test

Aakash Chopra feels it will not be a surprise to him if Team India are bowled out on the fourth day of the third Test against England.

The Indian team have staged a stirring comeback in the Headingley Test after being blown away in the first innings. They posted a score of 215/2 at the end of the third day and still trail the hosts by 139 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted that the Virat Kohli-led side will be at least eight down by the close of play on Day 4. He elaborated:

"India will lose at least six more wickets. Two are already out, so eight will get out and I won't be too surprised if they are all out. That is also a possibility although the batting conditions are good."

The former India batsman feels Craig Overton could be one of the star performers for England with the ball. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"Overton will take two more wickets. He gets the extra bounce because he is extremely tall and the second new ball is due."

Overton has already dismissed KL Rahul in India's second innings. The lanky pacer snared three wickets while conceding just 14 runs in the visitors' first essay.

Overton was aggressive and trying to break Rahul’s concentration . Rahul was doing best to ignore but that ball was a good ball. That Catch woke up Bairstow 🤣 #IndvsEng — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) August 27, 2021

"Rishabh Pant will score more than 40 runs" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra expects Rishabh Pant to play a buccaneering knock

Aakash Chopra predicted that Rishabh Pant will make a decent contribution and play in a dominating fashion. He explained:

"I feel Pant will score more than 40 runs. I am thinking that things can go wrong with the second new ball. I feel Rishabh Pant will move this match forward in an exhilarating fashion. You are 139 runs behind at the moment and if Pant's bat fires, he will take you a little ahead as well."

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that the Indian innings will see a couple of more half-century stands. Aakash Chopra said:

"India will have two more fifty-plus partnerships."

Cheteshwar Pujara has already stitched together substantial partnerships with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. His partnership with the Indian skipper is just one run short of the century mark and the duo will hope to stretch it further as the visitors still have a herculean task ahead of them in this Test match.

The Real game is on tomorrow!!😌

Good luck Guys.. continue this duo Pujara - Kohli ❤️ #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/P9sHF7NUYD — ViratVijay Fanatic ❁ (@ViratvijayFan) August 27, 2021

