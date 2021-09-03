BAN vs NZ 2021: Bangladesh overtake Australia in ICC's T20I rankings 

The Bangladesh cricket team continued their astonishing form at home as they beat New Zealand by 4 runs in the second T20I of their five-match series to go 2-0 up. They have now moved to the sixth position in the ICC's T20I rankings with 241 points. Australia, who have 240 points to their name, have fallen to seventh place.

It is worth mentioning that the Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh side registered a comprehensive 4-1 series win against the Aussies earlier this year. While the Australian team played without the likes of David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins, one can certainly not discount the Bangla Tigers' performances in their backyard.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Hosts trump Kiwis by 4 runs

The home side won the toss in the second encounter of the 5-match series on Friday and elected to bat first at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Openers Liton Das (33) and Mohammad Naim (39) orchestrated an impressive 59-run partnership at the top of the order.

However, with the help of some tidy spells from spinners Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel, the Black Caps restricted the Bangla Tigers to 121. Skipper Tom Latham was the top scorer with the bat for New Zealand. However, his unbeaten knock of 65 went in vain as New Zealand lost the closely-fought battle by 4 runs.

Mahedi Hasan was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh as he picked up two crucial wickets and conceded just 12 runs from his full quota of four overs. The star performer from the first game, Shakib al Hasan, also contributed once again with two wickets.

The two cricketing nations are set to lock horns in the third game of the series on Sunday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. The fixture has become a must-win one for the visitors as they look to stay afloat in the five-match series.

