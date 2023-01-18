Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Match 16

The Sylhet Strikers, led by Mashrafe Mortaza, on Tuesday, January 17, tasted their first defeat of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the hands of the Comilla Victorians.

The Strikers lost by five wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Despite the loss, the Strikers remain at the top of the points table with a net run rate of +1.332.

The Victorians, led by Imrul Kayes, are slowly but surely climbing the ladder in the tournament. After losing their first three matches, they have won two in a row and moved to fourth in the points table.

Litton Das plays a blinder to take Victorians home in BPL 2023

After being put in to bat first, the Strikers could only manage to score 133 for the loss of seven wickets. They were struggling after being reduced to 53 for the loss of seven wickets in 9.3 overs. However, an unbeaten 80-run stand between Imad Wasim (40 off 33) and Thisara Perera (43 off 31) guided them to 133.

The duo made sure that the Strikers put up a respectable score on the board. Hasan Ali and Mukidul Islam picked up two wickets apiece for the Victorians.

The Victorians got off to an absolute flying start in their run-chase after Litton Das and Mohammad Rizwan put on 57 for the opening wicket off 7.1 overs. Litton Das' stunning performance came off the back of him winning the Player of the Match award for his 40-run knock against the Chattogram Challengers.

The batter once again showed his class and scored 70 runs off 42 balls with seven fours and four sixes. When Mashrafe dismissed Litton, who was trying to clear the boundary down the ground, the chasing team were already on the threshold of victory.

Mashrafe was excellent with the ball and finished with figures of 4-0-19-2, but his valiant efforts went in vain. Imad Wasim also bowled at an economy rate of 4.25, although he couldn’t make a breakthrough.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes