"Bangladesh are saying that it is not Diwali time but they have prepared for a whitewash" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has lauded Bangladesh for stunning India in the first two ODIs and added that Litton Das and Co. would be looking for a whitewash in the series.

The Tigers defeated the Men in Blue by five runs in the second ODI in Mirpur on Wednesday, December 7. They set the visitors a 272-run target after opting to bat first and restricted them to 266/9 to seal the series ahead of the final game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was all praise for the hosts for registering back-to-back wins, saying:

"They (Bangladesh) won the last match by one wicket and have handed a five-run defeat to India this time. There have been only two games and we have already lost the series. Bangladesh are saying that it is not Diwali time but they have prepared for a whitewash."

Chopra added that the series loss came as a shocker for India, elaborating:

"We are getting shocks many times. We went to Bangladesh with the strong belief that we will win these matches, win the series easily, that we don't lose to anyone in a bilateral series. The truth is also that Bangladesh have won 17 of the last 20 ODI matches they have played at home. Your performance has been fantastic."

India have now suffered back-to-back ODI series losses to Bangladesh in the latter's backyard. The Men in Blue were defeated 2-1 the last time they toured their eastern neighbors in 2015.

"Wherever you go, I will follow" - Aakash Chopra on India's injury issues

Rohit Sharma played a fighting knock despite his injury. [P/C: BCCI/Twitter]

Chopra highlighted India's mounting injury woes, observing:

"How has been India's performance? The first thing is the problem with injuries. Wherever you go, I will follow. That's been the story of India. Kuldeep Sen was not even available for this match. Deepak Chahar bowled only three overs and he also got injured. They are saying it is a hamstring injury, we really don't know how serious it is."

The reputed commentator added that India might need some divine intervention to put their injury concerns to bed. He said:

"Kuldeep Sen has already been ruled out. Rohit Sharma got hurt in his hand, he went for scans and there is a dislocation, he had stitches, which means one more injury. Hawan karao, the injuries are happening as though it is a joke."

Rohit Sharma suffered a thumb injury while attempting to take a catch at second slip off Mohammed Siraj's bowling. He played a heroic unbeaten 51-run knock while batting at No. 9 but could not take India across the finish line.

