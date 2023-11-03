Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, 1st ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh Women and Pakistan Women will face each other in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Saturday, November 4. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host the clash.

Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, will be high on confidence after winning the T20I series 2-1. The Tigresses will now be looking to carry their form in the 50-over format.

Bangladesh have beaten Pakistan six out of 12 times in WODIs. In fact, the Tigresses are on a three-match winning streak against the Women in Green. It was back in 2019 that Pakistan beat Bangladesh for the last time in a WODI.

At home, Bangladesh have won all three of their WODIs against Pakistan. It remains to be seen if Nida Dar and Co. can turn their fortunes around in the upcoming series.

In the ODI series, the focus will be on Nahida Akter, who picked up eight wickets in the T20I series, including a five-wicket haul. For Pakistan, the likes of Dar, Bismah Maroof and Muneeba Ali need to step up.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Pakistan Women tour of Bangladesh, 2023

Date and Time: November 4, 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Mirpur has generally been low and slow. Spinners are most likely to get a lot of assistance. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as of now in Dhaka. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Shorifa Khatun.

Pakistan Women

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Natalia Pervaiz, Umm-e-Hani, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

Bangladesh will go into the match as favourites without a doubt. They have done well against Pakistan in the past and should be able to take a 1-0 series lead.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Bangladesh Cricket YouTube

