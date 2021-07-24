"Barmy Army or Bar mein Army?"- Wasim Jaffer gives a savage reply to dig at Virat Kohli and himself

England's Barmy army took a cheeky dig at Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Wasim Jaffer by sharing an old picture of the duo. In the picture, Kohli is aiming at a target with an arrow while Jaffer is watching while standing beside the Indian skipper.

The Barmy Army captioned the post:

Virat is out of the upcoming Test Series as he's in Tokyo preparing for the Archery. More to follow. #Tokyo2020"

Wasim Jaffer noticed this and quickly responded in a savage manner to this poke from the Barmy Army. He used a photo of famous Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with an embedded dialog - "Isko Paas Jo Ganja Hai Woh Humko Chahiye"(I want the weed they are smoking).

Here is the Twitter exchange:

Wasim Jaffer and Virat Kohli were teammates at the RCB during the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. Jaffer has been very active on Twitter these days and has been entertaining fans with humorous content.

Virat Kohli's form with the bat will be crucial for India's chances in the upcoming Test series against England

Virat Kohli is currently in Durham preparing for the 5-match Test series against England, which begins on August 4. Virat Kohli had an exceptional series with the bat during India's previous tour of England in 2018. Across five Tests, the Indian skipper amassed 593 runs at an astonishing average of 59.30 including, two centuries and three fifties.

Kohli performed at an elite level as the next best scorer in the series, Jos Buttler, who had only 349 runs from five Tests. Kohli outscored everyone, including the home team's batters as he scored 244 runs, more than the second-highest run-getter in the series.

Kohli's stupendous performance on the previous tour might have been the reason England's loyal Barmy Army took a dig at him here. They might be intending to unsettle the Indian skipper and deviate him from his mission in the lead-up to the crucial Test series in England this summer.

