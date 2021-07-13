Barmy Army, David Warner engage in a banter on Twitter

David Warner and England's group of cricket supporters, the Barmy Army, recently engaged in a banter on Twitter, where a fan tried to insult the Australian batsman. But Warner gave a fitting reply that won the hearts of his supporters.

The Barmy Army uploaded a video of Stuart Broad playing for Nottinghamshire in the Test County Championship. The video showed how Broad trapped Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft right in front.

Posting the video, the Barmy Army captioned it:

"Broady with another Aussie in his back pocket."

It was an indirect dig at David Warner, given the fact that he had his struggles against Broad in the 2019 Ashes. Warner gave a fitting reply, reminding the Barmy Army of England's loss in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

"Did you watch the football the other night. Tad high for my liking," David Warner tweeted.

An England fan reminds David Warner of Sandpapergate

David Warner was known as someone who was short tempered and could get under the skin of the opposition. But the Sandpapergate scandal of 2018 seemed to have changed him as a person.

An England fan tried to take another dig at Warner during his banter with the Barmy Army. He replied to Warner's comment with a photo of him crying during the press conference where he apologized for being involved in the Sandpapergate scandal.

"It was heartbreaking Davey......remember what it's like to cry ?" the caption read.

The fan may have expected a bust-up from David Warner, but what he got was a wise, slap-in-the-face reply. The Aussie stated that he believed he had made a mistake and wanted to apologize to set the right example in front of his children.

"I can imagine Micheal, just an example to set for our children moving forward. Keep being positive and move forward and learn from our own mistakes," David Warner wrote.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee