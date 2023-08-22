"Barring Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, there is no complete bowler in India" - Salman Butt 

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that Team India are forced to rely mainly on their batters as they do not have a formidable bowling lineup.

Butt reckoned that apart from senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, the Men in Blue don't have a bowler who can single-handedly win matches for them. The former cricketer, however, pointed out that Mohammed Siraj has been very impressive of late.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt remarked:

"Barring Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, there is no complete bowler in India. There isn't anybody else who is a one-man matchwinner. Mohammed Siraj is an upcoming bowler and has improved significantly. However, apart from these two or three pacers, there isn't a bowler who can threaten the opposition."

"So, it is understandable why they are more dependent on their batting. Much like England, India rely on their batters to set up a big total, as they do not have enough choices in bowling that they would ideally want," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah's return after a long injury layoff has bolstered India's bowling ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. He is expected to play a major role in the continental tournament, as well as in the subsequent ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

"India look like a different team now" - Salman Butt on the Men in Blue squad for Asia Cup 2023

Salman Butt stated that with the likes of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah back in the team, India look like a very balanced team now.

He noted that while the team management experimented a lot recently, they seem to have finally found their best lineup ahead of the Asia Cup 2023.

"India look like a different team now. They were high on experimenting, but that element seems to have gone away now. The playing XI is very predictable now based on this squad. India will be tough in these conditions," Butt added.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are set to open their Asia Cup campaign with a highly anticipated encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.