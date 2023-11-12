Bas de Leede dismisses Rohit Sharma to break his father Tim’s record for most wickets for the Netherlands in World Cup

Bas de Leede broke his father Tim de Leede’s record for most wickets for the Netherlands (15) in the World Cup at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12.

That came as he got the big fish, India captain Rohit Sharma, who departed for 61 runs off 54 balls, including two maximums and eight boundaries.

For the unversed, Tim had taken 14 wickets for the Netherlands during the 2003 World Cup.

Expand Tweet

The dismissal took place in the 18th over of India's innings. De Leede bowled a slower delivery to Rohit, who went for the pull but failed to time the shot. Wesley Barresi took a comfortable catch at mid-wicket. Luckily for Bas, Tim watched him go past his record in Bengaluru.

Watch Rohit Sharma's dismissal below:

Prior to the match, de Leede scalped 14 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 7.11, with best figures of 4/62 versus Pakistan. He is also handy with the bat, having scored 127 runs in eight games, including a half-century.

For the unversed, Bas de Leede is one of the stars behind the Netherlands making it to the World Cup. He amassed 285 runs and scalped 15 wickets in seven matches during the qualifiers earlier this year.

What happened in the IND vs NED 2023 World Cup match so far?

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against the Netherlands on Sunday. Rohit and his opening partner Shubman Gill provided a flying start to the Men in Blue.

The duo shared a 100-run partnership before Paul van Meekeren dismissed Shubman Gill for 51 as Teja Nidamanuru took an exceptional catch.

Virat Kohli then joined Rohit, scoring 51 off 56 deliveries, including one six and five boundaries. He was cleaned up by Roelof van der Merwe.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 251/3 after 36 overs, with Shreyas Iyer (61 off 56) and KL Rahul (17 off 18) at the crease.

Table toppers India are still unbeaten in the 2023 World Cup and will now look to register their ninth win on the trot ahead of the semifinals. Meanwhile, the Netherlands have managed two wins in eight games against South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The Men in Blue will next face New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15.

Follow the IND vs NED live score and updates here.