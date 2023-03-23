"Batting at seven goes to show management lacks confidence in him" - Wasim Jaffer on Suryakumar Yadav's struggles against Australia

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer has weighed in on Suryakumar Yadav's batting position in the third and final ODI against Australia in Chennai. Jaffer believes sending the right-hander at No. 7 signals a lack of confidence in him from the management.

Suryakumar endured a nightmare series against Australia, falling for three consecutive golden ducks, including twice against Mitchell Starc. With Shreyas Iyer out with a back injury, the management thrust the 32-year-old into the role; but he has failed to stake a claim for a World Cup spot.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Jaffer admitted not recalling a top-order batter bagging a hat-trick of golden ducks and questioned sending him at No. 7. Jaffer hailed Ashton Agar's game-changing over that dented India's run chase significantly.

"I said in the preview that playing him at No. 5 would be better. Sending him at number seven shows the management has less confidence in him. It can dent a player's confidence, and I can't remember a player bagging three golden ducks in a series, and he is the number one T20I batter. I can't even recall a No. 11 perishing for three golden ducks in a row. It was unfortunate, and he has my sympathies. "

Jaffer continued:

"Batting at seven goes to show the management lacks confidence in him. He should have come in at number five ,and had he clicked, it would've been a different story. As I mentioned earlier that Axar's run-out was critical and the run would have been completed had Virat responded because it was on Steve Smith's left. Ashton Agar hadn't taken a wicket until his tenth over, and his two scalps in one over put India on the back foot."

Agar, playing his first game of the tour, looked threatening from the get go, picked up two vital wickets in his final over. He dismissed Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav off successive deliveries, allowing Australia to dictate terms.

"It was uncharacteristic of Kohli to try that shot again" - Wasim Jaffer on star batter's dismissal

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Jaffer also said that India should have played out Agar's final over and gone after the other bowlers. The 31-Test veteran underlined that it was unlike Kohli to go for that inside-out drive despite India risking their wickets twice. Jaffer explained:

"I felt Ashton Agar bowled brilliantly on this wicket, and the Indian batters gave him plenty of respect. I think India should have played out his tenth over. Had they taken four or five runs in that over, it would've been a different game. Kohli had tried those inside-out shots, which fell short of the long-on fielder."

He continued:

"It was uncharacteristic of Kohli to try that shot again because we all know how well he chases. That over was critical because Agar troubled him by bowling a few dot balls. He also kept KL Rahul in check. Kohli's shot was against the run of play. Suryakumar Yadav perished on the first ball, so it was the turning point of the game. Things changed drastically in that over."

Australia's series win ended India's streak of 26 bilateral ODI series victory on home soil.

