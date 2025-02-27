"Baz be silently taking revenge of 2019" - Top 10 funny memes after England's group stage elimination in 2025 Champions Trophy 

England was eliminated in the group stage of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Wednesday (February 26) after losing to Afghanistan by eight runs in a Group B match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Two straight losses in the group stage meant that England joined Pakistan and Bangladesh in bowing out of the tournament.

In a must-win game for both teams, Afghanistan batted first after winning the toss. Opener Ibrahim Zadran (177) scripted history by making the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history, powering Afghanistan to 325-7. Hashmatullah Shahidi (40), Azmatullah Omarzai (41) and Mohammad Nabi (40) chipped in with vital contributions. Jofra Archer (3-64) and Liam Livingstone (2-28) were among the wickets for England.

England, in response, were then bundled for 317 in 49.5 overs. Joe Root (120) tried his best to keep his team alive in the tournament but couldn't complete the job. Azmatullah Omarzai performed exceptionally for Afghanistan, picking up a five-wicket haul.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring thriller between the two teams on Wednesday. Some trolled the English team for their early elimination by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Baz be silently taking revenge of 2019"

"Thought we had our chances" - England captain Jos Buttler after defeat against Afghanistan in 2025 Champions Trophy

At the post-match presentation, England skipper Jos Buttler reflected on the loss and said:

"Obviously really disappointing. Thought we had our chances. Another fantastic game of cricket but gutted to come out on the wrong side. Joe Root played an unbelievable innings. We wanted one of the top six batters to stay with him longer and take it deeper, thought he and Overton put in a good partnership.

"Looked good to get over the line at the end but we lost too many wickets. They got away from us there in the last ten overs. Credit to Ibrahim, he played a fantastic innings as well. But if we look back and reflect, 113 off the last ten pushed them up to a score, which was a very good score on that pitch," added Buttler.

England face South Africa in their final match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Saturday (March 1) in Karachi.

