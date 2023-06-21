"Bazball 0 - 1 Basic common sense"- Fans roast England and 'Bazball' ideology after Australia's thrilling chase in Edgbaston

Australia finally managed to burry the ghosts of Edgbaston 2005 by completing an incredible win against England at the same venue 18 years later by two wickets. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon added a sensational 55 runs for the ninth wicket to take their team home against all odds.

England were chipping away with wickets at regular intervals, and with just a couple of wickets needed to win and still 54 runs required, it looked like the hosts would win the game comfortably.

However, the Australian lower order showed great resistance and didn't fail to put the loose deliveries away. In the end, Ben Stokes and Co. just seemed to have lost steam as Pat Cummins hit the winning runs.

As the dust settles on the Test, England will look back at their early declaration on Day 1. Fans on Twitter have already started to slam the hosts for that decision, and some have also trolled the England bowlers and the Bazball ideology.

Prithvi @Puneite_ England should be slightly bothered here. Australia have managed a victory without 2 of their best batters contributing zilch. England should be slightly bothered here. Australia have managed a victory without 2 of their best batters contributing zilch.

retired ICT fan @anubhav__tweets Broad did PhD on how to fox Labuschagne and Smith but couldn't go through the defenses of Lyon Broad did PhD on how to fox Labuschagne and Smith but couldn't go through the defenses of Lyon 😭😭😭😭

Iceland Cricket @icelandcricket Pat Cummins is captain fantastic! The Ashes have been set ablaze with drama.



And that, everyone, is why you don't declare with 8 wickets down on day one, and your best player hitting it like a volcano. Pat Cummins is captain fantastic! The Ashes have been set ablaze with drama. And that, everyone, is why you don't declare with 8 wickets down on day one, and your best player hitting it like a volcano.

Cumball showing to Bazball that’s how it should be done. For every Headingley, there is an Edgbaston. Take a bow, Pat Cummins!Cumball showing to Bazball that’s how it should be done. For every Headingley, there is an Edgbaston. Take a bow, Pat Cummins! ❤️Cumball showing to Bazball that’s how it should be done. 🐐 https://t.co/7IwLk6FgsV

Should we all agree that the decision to declare on Day 1 was a hasty call by Stokes? 🙄

#PatCummins England have themselves become the first casualty of BAZBALL cricket.But a first match of #Ashes2023 Should we all agree that the decision to declare on Day 1 was a hasty call by Stokes? 🙄 England have themselves become the first casualty of BAZBALL cricket. 😅 But a first match of #Ashes2023 Should we all agree that the decision to declare on Day 1 was a hasty call by Stokes? 🙄 #PatCummins

Iceland Cricket @icelandcricket Bazball 0-1 Basic Common Sense Bazball 0-1 Basic Common Sense

Australia held their nerves better than England in crunch moments

With one team needing 174 runs to win and the other needing 7 wickets, it was going to be anybody's game coming into Day 5. Usman Khawaja stood like a rock at one end, and the plan seemed to be that others around him would look to score at a brisk pace.

While that seemed to work to an extent, England just kept on finding a way to pick wickets at regular intervals. Alex Carey's rash shot straight into the hands of Joe Root seemed like the final nail in the coffin for the visitors.

However, captain Pat Cummins led by example with a sensational knock of 44* and got great support from Nathan Lyon. The win would lift Australia's spirits, while England might still ponder what could have been.

