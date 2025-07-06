"Bazball shattered at home highway" - Fans hail Team India for historic Edgbaston feat with 336-run win in 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India produced a remarkable all-round performance to stun England in the second Test at Edgbaston. It was India's first-ever Test win at the venue in nine outings and the first Test victory by an Asian side at Edgbaston.

After losing the first Test at Leeds despite dominating the first four days, India took complete control from the get-go in the second Test. They scored a massive 587 in the first innings, thanks to a magnificent 269 from skipper Shubman Gill.

The pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep took over with the ball, picking up all 10 wickets to bowl England out for 407. The visitors dominated with the bat again in the second innings, scoring 427/6 declared to set England an improbable target of 608.

The hosts folded for just 271 on the final evening as Team India completed a massive 336-run win to level the five-match series at 1-1.

Fans on X hailed the young Indian team for their stunning win with the following reactions:

Fans continued hailing Team India for their historic win, with one saying:

"Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch."

"India beating England on their home turf and out classing them with pace on flat track! Take a bow!" tweeted a fan.

"A young and relatively inexperienced Indian team pulled off a historic win, defeating England on their own turf! For the first time ever, India triumphed in Birmingham. With fearless cricket and fierce intent, this new-look squad stunned the hosts and silenced the doubters," a fan said.

"All the things we spoke about after the first game, we were spot on" - Indian skipper Shubman Gill

Team India skipper Shubman Gill was pleased with the side righting the wrongs from the first Test in their massive win at Edgbaston. The visitors dropped several crucial catches and endured lower-order collapses in both innings in their five-wicket loss in Leeds.

However, the dominant showing at Edgbaston helped Team India pull off their biggest away win in terms of margin (336 runs).

Reflecting on the memorable win at the post-match presentation, Gill said (via Cricbuzz):

"All the things we spoke about after the first game, we were spot on. Our bowling and fielding was tremendous to see. We knew if we get 400-500 on this kind of wicket, we'll be in the game. Not everytime we're going to drop that many catches. He bowled with so much heart. The areas and lengths he hit, he was getting the ball to move both ways. On wickets like this, it's difficult to do that. I'd say I'm feeling comfortable with my game. If we win the series with my contributions, I'll feel happier."

With the series tied at 1-1, the all-important third Test will be played at Lord's, starting Thursday, June 10.

