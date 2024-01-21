“Bazball won’t work” – Harbhajan Singh warns England ahead of 5-match Test series in India

Former India player Harbhajan Singh has warned England ahead of their five-match Test series in India.

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons their Bazball approach won’t work in India owing to the spin-friendly conditions. The legendary off-spinner believes England spinners could help them compete in India if they can get purchase from the surface.

The comment comes as the visitors have only Jack Leach as the experienced spinner among their spin quartet. The left-arm pacer spinner scalped 18 wickets during the four-match Test series in India in 2020-21.

Apart from Leach, Rehan Ahmed has played a solitary Test in Pakistan, where he bagged seven wickets. Meanwhile, Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir are yet to make their Test debut.

Harbhajan Singh said, as per Hindustan Times:

“Bazball won’t work. The conditions are going to be pretty difficult for England. Pitches will turn from the first day, and if you have an accurate spinner, he will take wickets.

"On both sides, actually. Toss becomes pretty important on such wickets. I don’t think England have a chance unless there isn’t much to offer for spinners.”

The visitors won their last Test series in India 2-1 in 2012-13. Since then, India have won 16 consecutive home Test series, including 4-0 and 3-1 wins against England in 2016-17 and 2020-21.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel, in particular, bagged 32 and 27 wickets, respectively, during the last Test series between the two teams in India.

Ben Stokes-led England haven't lost a Test series

Ben Stokes has led England to 13 wins in 19 games, including a draw. Under his leadership, they are yet to lose a Test series.

England won Test series against South Africa 2-1, Pakistan 3-0 and Ireland 1-0, respectively. They recently came from behind to level the series 2-2 during the 2023 Ashes at home. The two-match Test series in New Zealand ended in a 1-1 draw.

2024 IND vs ENG Tests schedule

1st Test: January 25-29 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

2nd Test: February 2-6 at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag

3rd Test: February 15-19 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot

4th Test: February 23-27 at the JSCA Cricket Stadium Complex in Ranchi

5th Test: March 7-11 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

