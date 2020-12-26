BBL 2020-21: Chris Lynn ruled out for next six games of Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat skipper Chris Lynn will be out of action for the next six matches of BBL 2020-21 due to a hamstring injury. The unavailability of the star batsman will be a major setback for Brisbane Heat as they will miss his help in piling up big totals.

Lynn was the top scorer for the Heat in the previous two editions of the league, and was off to a great start in the ongoing edition as well.

English all-rounder Lewis Gregory has been named as his replacement. Gregory will join the Brisbane Heat squad soon and will start training with immediate effect. The Englishman is not likely to make it to the playing XI in Brisbane Heat's next match as he just completed his compulsory two-week quarantine.

The Brisbane-based club will also miss the services of Joe Burns. Local star Lachlan Pfeffer, who scored 216 runs in the Queensland Premier Cricket League last September, replaces him in the squad.

During Lynn's absence, wicket-keeper batsman Jimmy Peirson will lead the Brisbane Heat. Peirson heaped praise on Lynn and expressed confidence that the other players are capable of guiding the side to victories.

"He's our best player, no doubt about it, but we've got enough personnel to get the job done," Peirson said.

"Obviously we're going to miss his leadership and what he can do out there as well, but we have to move on – we haven't got time to dwell; we've got five games in quick succession, so we'll get ourselves together, regroup … and I'm backing us to win some games," the stand-in captain added.

Brisbane Heat meet Hobart Hurricanes in their upcoming match

The Brisbane Heat face the Hobart Hurricanes in their next BBL 2020-21 fixture on Sunday. The two sides have had contrasting fortunes, with the Hurricanes winning three out of the four games they have played.

The Heat, on the other hand, have lost all their three games so far. They will look to change their fortunes and get back to winning ways.