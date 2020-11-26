BBL 2020-21: Full list of Adelaide Strikers players and all you need to know about the squad

Amid a recent COVID-19 outbreak in South Australia and authorities scrambling to monitor and control the situation, the Adelaide Oval has been made host to five league games of the Adelaide Strikers as per the updated BBL 2020-21 schedule.

After the 10th edition of the cash-rich league commences on December 10, the Adelaide Strikers will play both the Perth Scorchers (December 28 and 31) and Melbourne Renegades (January 5 and 8) twice at home. Their final home league match will be against the Melbourne Stars on January 11.

However, apart from the matches at the Adelaide Strikers’ home, tickets for all the BBL 2020-21 games will go on sale from Friday (November 27). Notably, the Adelaide Oval is also slated to host the pink ball Test versus India starting on December 17.

In what was another good news for the Adelaide Strikers, vice-captain Alex Carey penned a fresh 4-year deal with the franchise that will keep him in Adelaide till the end of the 2023-24 season. The Aussie wicketkeeper-batsman said he is looking forward to playing for the Adelaide Strikers in front of his home crowd.

“I am very happy to be staying at the Strikers for the next four years being my home team and it is an unbelievable feeling playing at Adelaide Oval in front of the fans, family and friends, and I really hope that can continue this season. The Big Bash is a competition I have loved playing in each year since I first signed, and I can’t wait for it all to get started,” Carey was quoted as saying on the Strikers’ website.

Adelaide Strikers head coach Jason Gillespie also expressed satisfaction over Alex Carey signing a new contract, terming him a “leader of the highest standard”.

“Alex is a key part of the group, a player and leader of the highest standard, and for him to be at the Strikers for the next four years is a massive result for the franchise, the city and our fans. We feel we have assembled a squad that covers every facet of the game, and we’ll be ready to hit the ground running for the huge tenth season of the Big Bash,” Gillespie said.

Carey, however, would partake in the six-match limited overs series against India. He can only join the Adelaide Strikers training camp post December 8.

Complete squad list of Adelaide Strikers for BBL 2020-21

Local players: Wes Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Harry Conway, Travis Head (c), Spencer Johnson, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O’Connor, Matt Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall

Overseas players: Danny Briggs (England), Phil Salt (England), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

The Adelaide Strikers would begin their BBL 2020-21 campaign against the Hobart Hurricanes at the Blundstone Arena on December 13, with their final league match scheduled on January 25 against the Sydney Thunder.