BBL 2020-21: Full list of Perth Scorchers players and all you need to know about the squad

The Perth Scorchers have locked in a 22-member squad for the upcoming BBL 2020-21 after signing local replacements for two of their marquee players, according to an official statement by the franchise.

Left-arm fast bowler Liam Guthrie replaced all-rounder Cameron Green, and teenage off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli came in for Ashton Agar.

Green is a part of Australia’s Test squad to face India and will be on duty till January 17 next year.

On the other hand, Agar suffered a moderate grade right calf strain in the third ODI against India on December 2.

However, Agar will come to Perth in the coming days for rehabilitation and aim to resume playing over the Christmas/New Year period.

Perth Scorchers head coach Adam Voges expressed excitement over the two newcomers coming into the franchise's setup whilst also sounding optimistic about Agar regaining full fitness.

“We’d planned for Ashton Agar to be unavailable at the start of the tournament with Australian A commitments, he’ll miss a few more games now but he’ll rejoin the squad when fit.

"It’s great that we’ve been able to bolster our bowling attacks with Liam and Corey, they’ve got an opportunity to travel to Hobart and we’re excited to have them in the squad,” the Perth Scorchers chief was quoted as saying on the franchise’s website.

19-year-old Rocchiccioli had been traveling with the Australian squad as a net bowler this summer until an oblique strain in November ruled him out of the recent Marsh Sheffield Shield games.

The uncapped rookie, however, has recovered now and will look to earn his maiden BBL cap. 23-year-old Guthrie, on the flip side, has scalped 19 wickets in 10 first-class matches for Western Australia.

Advertisement

Complete squad list of Perth Scorchers for BBL 2020-21

Local players: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Liam Gurthie, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

Overseas players: Joe Clarke (England), Liam Livingstone (England), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Jason Roy (England)

The Perth Scorchers begin their BBL 2020-21 campaign on Saturday (December 12) against the Melbourne Renegades at the Blundstone Arena. Their final league game is slated on January 26 against the Brisbane Heat.