BBL 2020: I didn't want another duck - Daniel Sams after match-winning knock to help Sydney Thunder beat Brisbane Heat

Daniel Sams took the momentum of his Australia debut into the BBL 2020 by firing the Sydney Thunder to victory over the Brisbane Heat on Monday. When the all-rounder arrived at the crease, the Thunder needed 99 runs in just nine overs with all their star batsmen already back to the pavilion.

But Sams smashed 65 runs from just 25 balls to lead the Sydney Thunder to an improbable win over the Brisbane Heat. The Thunder needed 24 runs off the last over, but Sams hit four sixes in five deliveries to take them home.

After the game, Sams spoke about his work with Ricky Ponting for his batting improvements. Sams played under Ponting for the Delhi Capitals at the 2020 IPL.

"I wanted to give myself a chance to not get another duck. I was trying to keep my hands up higher to give myself the best chance to clear the rope. If you lose a few wickets in the power play you get a bit rattled, but we pride ourselves on being calm and we've got a deep batting line-up, and once we were able to reset, we went along like we normally would," said Daniel Sams.

Daniel Sams - Australia's trump card ahead of the T20I World Cup?

Daniel Sams also took two wickets for the Thunder

Although Sams only played three games in the IPL, his performances helped him earn a call-up to the Australia team for the limited-overs games against India. Sams played in two of the three T20Is against India and showed glimpses of his talent, despite being expensive with the ball in hand.

His 65 not out against the Brisbane Heat was his highest score in T20 cricket. The 28-year-old was named Man of the Match for his all-round performance, as he also took two wickets in the game. And the Australia selectors will certainly take note of his performances ahead of next year's ICC T20I World Cup.