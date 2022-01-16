×
Create
Notifications

PCB recalls Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf from the ongoing BBL 2021-22

Haris Rauf (L) and Fakhar Zaman. (Image source: Instagram)
Haris Rauf (L) and Fakhar Zaman. (Image source: Instagram)
Aditya Suketu Desai
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Jan 16, 2022 05:51 PM IST
News

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recalled Pakistani cricketers Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan, who were part of the ongoing Big Bash League 2021-22 (BBL).

The three players have been asked to return to Pakistan to prepare for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL). The seventh edition of Pakistan's flagship T20 competition is set to begin on January 27. As a result, the Pakistani trio playing in the BBL will not be able to feature in the remaining games of the season.

Brisbane Heat took to their social media handle on Sunday to confirm that the PCB had rescinded their request to let Zaman play in their remaining fixtures of the tournament. It was also mentioned that other Pakistani players have also been asked to return immediately for PSL duty.

Brisbane Heat wrote on Twitter:

"Unfortunately the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed it had rescinded its permission for Fakhar to play our remaining games, along with all Pakistan players currently involved in the BBL, and summonsed him to return immediately to prepare for the Pakistan Super League.
"We are disappointed that he won’t be able to play for us and he is disappointed he won’t have the opportunity to get some more games in for us. He asked us to thank the fans for their support and wish the team all the best for the remaining three games.
"We thank him for making the commitment to come to Australia at short notice and wish him all the best with his cricket going forward. Have a flight this afternoon mate!"

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman was roped in by the Brisbane-based franchise as a replacement for the injured Tom Abell. The southpaw managed just three runs in his only appearance in the tournament.

Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf's BBL 2021-22 stint also comes to an end

Shadab Khan, who plied his trade for the defending champions Sydney Sixers, will also be unavailable for the team's remaining matches this season. He had a disappointing stint this year, picking up just one wicket in four games.

Thanks Shadab, good luck back in Pakistan ❤️#BBL11 https://t.co/DLbJYXBMY7

Pacer Haris Rauf, who was with Melbourne Stars, impressed many with his bowling in BBL 2021-22. He picked up nine wickets from five matches and had an economy rate of 7.85.

Classic catches and Covid celebrations 😷Cya soon, @HarisRauf14 💚#TeamGreen https://t.co/KHcZELmZTg

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The latest edition of the PSL is scheduled to kick start in Karachi on January 27 with defending champions Multan Sultans taking on Karachi Kings.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी