BBL 2021: Sydney Sixers sign Chris Jordan as Carlos Brathwaite's replacement

England's limited-overs specialist Chris Jordan will turn up for the Sydney Sixers in the 11th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). The Sydney Sixers will be Jordan's fourth BBL franchise as he replaces all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite.

Chris Jordan has previously played for the Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers. The right-arm speedster has been a consistent fixture in England's white-ball setup, for whom he has taken 79 wickets.

Cricket NSW's head of cricket Michael Klinger has said that Jordan's versatility could help the franchise in the absence of Brathwaite. Klinger said that Jordan's sharp fielding combined with his BBL experience makes him an attractive proposition. He said in this regard:

"It’s disappointing for Carlos and the group that he has succumbed to injury, but Chris is a world-class T20 cricketer. and will provide the Sixers with fantastic versatility and high quality skills in all three aspects of the game."

"His death bowling and change ups, as well as being one of the world’s best fielders, will be a huge asset for the Sixers early in the BBL. He is experienced in playing in the BBL, and has been previously successful in this tournament. I know Greg Shipperd and the rest of the coaching staff are very excited to have Chris on board," Klinger said, as quoted by news.com.au.

The Englishman has taken 29 wickets in 25 matches in the BBL. He will hope to help the defending champions earn their fourth crown this season.

Chris Jordan was the Man of the Match against Australia in the 2021 ICC World T20

Chris Jordan delivered an outstanding spell in the 2021 World T20 game against Australia. The 33-year old grabbed figures of 4-0-17-3 to skittle the old enemy for 125. However, he couldn't perform as expected in the semi-final against New Zealand.

Chris Jordan, a reputed death-overs bowler, was pretty expensive in his three overs, leaking 31 runs. His third over became the turning point of the innings, as he conceded 23 runs to hand New Zealand an advantage while chasing 167. The Kiwis eventually hauled the stiff target with an over to spare.

