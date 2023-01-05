BBL 2022-23: Adelaide Strikers chase down 230 to pull off the highest successful run-chase in league's history

A few days after the Adelaide Strikers shot the Sydney Sixers for the record-lowest total in Big Bash League (BBL) history, they have registered the highest successful run-chase. The hosts gunned down the Hobart Hurricanes' 230 with seven wickets and three balls to spare at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (January 5).

Batting first, the Hurricanes put on a batting extravaganza, headlined by fifties from Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewel, and Zak Crawley. Australia's newest T20 member Tim David added the finishing touches with a 20-ball 39 to propel his side to 229-4 in the allotted 20 overs.

Retired New Zealand cricketer Colin de Grandhomme was the pick of the bowlers for the Strikers as he returned with figures of 4-0-25-2.

The Strikers didn't have the best of starts in a steep chase as breakout spinner Patrick Dooley cleaned up Ryan Gibson in the second over. However, Chris Lynn didn't take much time to get going and took Faheem Ashraf for 16 runs in his first over and amassed 57 in the powerplay.

Lynn's wicket in the 12th over, yet again eked out by Dooley, was a massive moment in the game and ended a 124-run stand with Matthew Short

Matthew Short gets to triple figures with a boundary and fashions a remarkable victory for the Strikers

Matthew Short. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Short had punished the Hurricanes' bowlers after two lifelines, including on the very first ball of the innings. Lynn's wicket did not set them back, as Adam Hose provided exceptional support to Short.

The match effectively turned in the 17th over when the Strikers needed 58 for victory.

The Pakistani all-rounder missed his lengths multiple times in the over as Short pummelled three sixes to eke out 22 runs. Despite David dismissing Hose for a 22-ball 38, the target was well within the home side's reach.

With 13 required off the last over, Faheem bowled a high full-toss on the very first ball and Short hit a boundary over extra cover to send his side soaring into the record books. Faheem's figures read an eye-watering 3.3-0-61-0.

